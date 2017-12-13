TV Ratings: ABC Tuesday Comedy Lineup Rises

Most of ABC’s Tuesday comedy lineup saw increases in the overnight ratings this week, according to Nielsen data.

“The Middle” (1.3, 5.7 million) and “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.0, 3.9 million) saw modest increases, while “Black-ish” (1.2, 4.3 million) was up by 17 percent in the demo. “The Mayor” (0.8, 2.8 million) was up by over 20 percent in the demo. “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.6, 2.5 million) was even.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.7, 9.8 million) was the top-rated show of the night. The special “Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas” drew a 1.2 and 7.2 million viewers.

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 12.5 million) was even, while “Bull” (1.3, 10.8 million) matched its season high. “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.2 million) was even.

For Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.0, 4.1 million) and back-to-back episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 2 million and 0.7, 1.7 million) were even.

On The CW, “The Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” drew a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished second in total viewers with 7.7 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 10.5 million. ABC was third overall with a 0.9 and 3.6 million. Fox was fouth with a 0.8 and 3 million. The CW drew a 0.2 and 914,000.