TV Ratings: ABC Gets Mixed Results as ‘Boy Band’ Sinks, ‘Gong Show’ Tops Time Slot

ABC debuted both “Boy Band” and “The Gong Show” on Thursday night, with the first show failing to make a significant impact in the overnight ratings and the second show winning in its time slot.

According to Nielsen data, the two-hour “Boy Band” premiere averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers. It lost in the 8 p.m. hour to “Beat Shazam” (1.0, 3.2 million) on Fox and the season premiere of “Hollywood Game Night” (0.8, 4 million) on NBC, in addition to reruns of “Big Bang Theory” and “Superior Donuts” on CBS. At 9, the new series lost to both “Love Connection” (0.9, 2.9 million) and the season premiere of “The Wall” (0.9, 4.4 million) on NBC.

“The Gong Show” (0.9, 3.8 million) built on the “Boy Band” lead-in at 10, beating the season debut of “The Night Shift” (0.6, 3.5 million) on NBC.

Both CBS and The CW aired only repeats for the night.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 0.9 but finished fourth in total viewers with 3 million. NBC was second overall with a 0.8 and 3.9 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.7 but CBS was first in total viewers with 4.1 million while ABC was third with 3.2 million.