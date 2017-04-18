The “24: Legacy” Season 1 finale stayed even with the previous week’s episode in the Monday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The Corey Hawkins-led series finished its freshman run with a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers. As a whole, the season averaged a 1.4 and 5.1 million viewers, with that average driven up by the fact that the first episode debuted immediately after the Super Bowl on Fox. A new episode of “APB” (0.6, 2.8 million) followed the season finale of “24: Legacy.”

On NBC, “The Voice” (2.0, 9.5 million) was again the top-rated show of the night in the demo. A new episode of “Taken” (0.9, 4.7 million) was up slightly at 10.

For ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” (1.8, 11 million) was the top series of the night in total viewers. “Quantico” (0.6, 3.1 million) was up significantly in total viewers compared to last week.

“Kevin Can Wait” (1.0, 5.9 million) ticked down in the demo on CBS, while “Man With a Plan” (1.0, 5.4 million), “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.1 million), and “2 Broke Girls” (1.0, 4.6 million) were steady. “Scorpion” (1.1, 6.5 million) ticked up in the demo.

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.6, but came in second in total viewers with 7.9 million. ABC was runner-up in the demo with a 1.3 and first in total viewers with 8.4 million. CBS finished third with a 1.0 and 5.7 million viewers. Fox closed out with a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers. The CW clocked in with a 0.2 and 888,000.