ABC’s “TGIT” lineup was back to full strength last night with the return of “Scandal,” giving ABC a big win while most of its competition was in reruns. And while the Season 6 premiere of “Scandal” notched an 18-49 demo rating it hasn’t seen since its midseason return last year, it’s “Grey’s Anatomy” that truly impressed.

“Grey’s” kicked the night off with a 2.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 9.52 million viewers, beating its own season premiere in the fall. For a show in its 13th season, that’s a feat in its own right, and not just astonishing in these days of increasingly fractured audiences.

“Scandal” brought in a 2.1 demo rating and 7.67 million viewers, beating the snot out of former slot occupant “Notorious.” That lifted the formerly flagging “How to Get Away With Murder” to a 1.5 in the demo and 5.4 million viewers.

The CW’s gritty Archie drama “Riverdale” had a bit of a soft premiere, with a 0.5 in the demo and 1.37 million viewers. While that demo rating doesn’t win any prizes against the rest of the broadcasters, its 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demo did tie that of its Fox competition. Lead-in “Supernatural” brought in a 0.6 and 1.71 million viewers.

Fox’s “Hells’ Kitchen” drew a 1.2 in the demo and 3.98 million viewers. “My Kitchen Rules” notched a 0.8 and 2.19 million viewers.

CBS had two repeats of its Thursday comedies leading into its Mary Tyler Moore tribute special. “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around” brought in a 0.8 in the demo and 8.5 million viewers. “Pure Genius” then finished out its first season with a 0.7 in the demo and 5.19 million viewers.

NBC was in repeats of its Thursday lineup.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three or seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.