TV One Taps Interim Chief as Brad Siegel Departs

Cabler TV One has named Michelle Rice as interim general manager following the exit of president Brad Siegel.

Rice was among the first employees hired for the cabler, which bowed in January 2004. TV One targets African-American viewers with entertainment and news programming.

Siegel is leaving the company after two and a half years at the helm. He previously ran the indie cablers Up and Aspire, and before that was a top exec at Turner.

“Michelle is business savvy, understands our demographic and has the energy, vision and discipline to position TV One for the future,” said Alfred Liggins, CEO of parent company Urban One. “She has the respect of our industry and I believe in her ability to provide leadership for our network during this time of intense competition, increased platform availability and growing content targeting the black viewer.”

Rice joined TV One as VP of distribution, strategy and operations. She was most recently exec VP of content distribution and marketing.

Liggins hailed Siegel as an “all-around good guy” and credited him with helping to shape the culture of the company.

“Brad has made many valuable contributions to the network during his tenure and we’re grateful for his work ethic, creativity, professionalism and support of our mission to inform, inspire and entertain the black community,” Liggins said.