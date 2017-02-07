In today’s TV news roundup, HBO sets a premiere date for “Veep” Season 6, Puppy Bowl ratings roll in, and unscripted content producer Wilshire Studios inks a deal with a veteran producer.

RATINGS

The second-biggest athletic contest on Super Bowl Sunday is, reliably, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. The 13th installment of Puppy Bowl pulled in 2.47 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic for its first airing from 3 to 5 p.m. That total viewership was up from last year’s initial audience of 2.2 million, but still down from 2015’s all-time high of 2.77 million. Animal Planet re-airs the Puppy Bowl throughout the rest of the day, snowballing the audience — 2016’s edition raked in 9.3 million viewers on the whole — so expect a healthy increase once the replay factor is added in.

DATES

Emmy-winning political comedy “Veep,” headed by Emmy-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will return to HBO for its sixth season on April 16 at 10:30/9:30c. The 10-episode season will pick up after Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) lost her bid for the presidency at the end of Season 5. Emmy-winner Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, and Sam Richardson also star. Dave Mandel, Louis-Dreyfus, Frank Rich, Lew Morton, and Morgan Sackett executive produce.

DEALS

Veteran reality producer and showrunner Troy Vanderheyden has scored a development deal with Wilshire Studios, the unscripted sister studio of Universal Cable Productions. The “Bad Girls Club” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” producer will further Wilshire Studio’s burgeoning unscripted content development, which currently includes E!’s signature “Live from the Red Carpet.”