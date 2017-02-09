In today’s news roundup, “Underground” drops its Season 2 trailer, FX’s “Legion” has a solid debut, Starz sets a premiere date for “The White Princess,” and more.



FIRST LOOK

WGN America has released a trailer for Season 2 of “Underground.” The second season of the Sony Pictures TV drama, about the Underground Railroad, will introduce Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman and executive producer John Legend as Frederick Douglass, as well as bring in Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”) and Jasika Nicole (“Fringe”). Watch the trailer below:

CASTING

DJ Dillon Francis has been cast in the role of Randy in Viceland‘s first scripted series “What Would Diplo Do?” The comedy stars James Van Der Beek as a fictionalized version of the eponymous DJ in a collection of parables about life as told through Diplo’s eyes. “Friday Night Lights” actress Dora Madison has been cast in the role of Karen, Diplo’s assistant in the show.

RATINGS

Noah Hawley’s “Legion” got off to a promising start on FX Wednesday night. The series premiere brought in a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and and 1.68 million viewers for its first airing. That was better than the premiere of Tom Hardy’s period drama “Taboo” in the demo (0.6), if not total viewers (2.16 million), and like most FX series, it will likely see its numbers double in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings.

DATES

Starz will premiere “The White Princess,” a follow-up to “The White Queen,” on Sunday, April 16. Set in 15th century England, the drama is drawn from the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory and picks up three days after the conclusion of “The White Queen,” as a new generation ascends to the throne in a tale of power, political divides, family, love, and betrayal. “The White Princess” is told from the perspective of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne: Lizzie (Jodie Comer), Lady Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley), and Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis).

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Richard Horrmann has been named VP of communications at ABC Entertainment. In this new role, Horrmann will oversee communication efforts for ABC Entertainment shows, series and specials, in addition to publicity campaigns around corporate, consumer and marketing initiatives. He will also continue to be responsible for the strategic development and execution of awards campaigns, and will report to communications SVP Jori Arancio.

DC Entertainment has promoted Aria Moffly to the role of vice president of creative affairs. A longtime DC employee, Moffly’s new role will involve overseeing the development of DC media properties including film, TV, and animation, working closely with colleagues across Warner Bros. Moffly’s past development projects include TV shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Supergirl.”