In today’s TV news roundup, the Travel Channel has picked up the fourth season of “Booze Traveler,” while Michelle Beadle has been named the full-time host of “NBA Countdown,” and more.

GREENLIGHTS

Travel Channel has picked up the fourth season of “Booze Traveler,” which follows Jack Maxwell as he spans the globe searching for the most interesting drinks and the people who drink them. The network has begun shooting 16 new hourlong episodes in locations such as Colorado, Norway, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. The new season of “Booze Traveler” is slated to premiere in late 2017.

AWARDS

The 76th Annual Peabody Awards will be broadcast on both PBS and Fusion, the first time the ceremony has ever been aired on both broadcast and cable. In addition, “Parks and Recreation” and “Angie Tribeca” star Rashida Jones will serve as this year’s host. The ceremony will be taped May 20 in New York and will air June 2 at 9 p.m./8c.

HOSTS

ESPN announced Tuesday that Michelle Beadle has been named the full-time host of “NBA Countdown” on ABC and ESPN. In this new role, Beadle will lead the company’s NBA pre-game and halftime shows, including for the NBA Finals on ABC. She will also host ESPN’s and ABC’s studio coverage throughout the NBA Playoffs, which includes ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals.

EXECUTIVES

Jenna Rosa has been promoted to vice president of development for Bravo. The announcement was made by Rachel Smith, senior vice president of development for Bravo. Rosa joined Bravo in early 2014 as director of development and has developed freshmen series for the network including “Summer House,” and “Southern Charm Savannah.” She has also spearheaded the development and production of Bravo’s first original digital series “Going off the Menu,” currently in production on its second season.