DATES

Amazon original “I Love Dick” will premiere on Friday, May 12 on Amazon. The show stars Kathryn Hahn as Chris, a frustrated New York filmmaker who finds herself marooned in Marfa, Texas. Griffin Dunne plays Chris’ husband, and Kevin Bacon as the eponymous Dick, an enigmatic, macho scholar. The series, from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and Sarah Gubbins, is also getting a special premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 23.

CASTING

TV Land has cast actor and social media celebrity Ray Diaz as a series regular on the second season of “Lopez,” starring comedian George Lopez. Diaz will make his debut in the first episode of the new season as Hector, a friend from Manolo’s (Anthony Campos) past, who becomes like a son to George and a little brother to Manolo and Maronzio (Maronzio Vance). “Lopez” will return to the network on Wednesday, March 29.

EXECUTIVES

Fox Television Group and Twentieth Century Fox Film have appointed Jim Fielding to the post of president of consumer products and innovation. In his new role, Fielding will oversee licensing, product development and new business opportunities in the consumer retail space across both businesses and FX Networks. Fielding most recently served as global head of consumer products and retail for DreamWorks Animation.