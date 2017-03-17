In today’s TV news roundup, “Chicago P.D.” nabs “Revolution” star Tracy Spiridakos, Wendy Williams joins VH1’s “Fierce Fridays,” a bevy of broadcast pilots add to their casts, and more.

CASTING

Tracy Spiridakos will join NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” as a recurring guest star. She will play Detective Hailey Upton, a member of the robbery homicide unit who has killer instincts, humor, and smarts. Her guest arc will begin in the 21st episode of the season, set to air in early May.

Wendy Williams will host VH1‘s “Fierce Fridays,” a live “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party. The celebration will begin on Friday afternoon, March 24, and will continue leading into new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which is moving to the network from its former home on Logo. Williams will be joined by “Drag Race” judge Ross Mathews to discuss the Season 9 queens, welcome surprise guests, and react in real time to the events of the new season.

Kerri Medders has snagged a role in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL pilot. Medders plays Lila, a 15-year-old girl who is roiling with teenage superiority and is the daughter to one of the main SEAL team members, played by Jim Caviezel. Medders is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Coast to Coast Talent.

Disney XD alum Felix Avitia has signed on to NBC’s “The Sackett Sisters,” a single-camera comedy pilot from former “30 Rock” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. He will play the son of Busy Phillips’ character.

Nickelodeon star Brec Bassinger is set for a role on CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot “Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices.” She will play Scarlett, Hannah’s oldest child, a gloomy teen who spends her life in a state of hormonal rage.

Reylynn Caster has been cast on the CBS comedy pilot “Me, Myself and I.” Caster will play Nori Sterling, the most stunning girl in the 8th grade, who is immediately intrigued by young Alex. Caster is repped by Innovative Artists.

SPECIALS

CNN films will debut the documentary “Unseen Enemy” for World Health Day on April 7 at 9/8c, with limited commercial interruptions. Narrated by actor Jeffery Wright and written and directed by filmmaker Janet Tobias, the film focuses on the potential looming crisis of disease pandemics. The film will include doctors and researchers discussing their work with outbreak response and chronicle how they encountered the diseases and how they are fighting the pathogens to save patients.