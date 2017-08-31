TV News Roundup: ‘Titans’ Finds Its Nightwing in Brenton Thwaites

In today’s roundup, actor Brenton Thwaites is cast as Nightwing in the upcoming superhero show “Titans” and OWN orders more episodes of “Black Love.”

CASTING

Brenton Thwaites has been cast in the lead role of Nightwing on Warner Bros. Television and DC‘s upcoming series “Titans.” Thwaites has previously appeared in “The Giver,” “Maleficent,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Nightwing is the adult alter ego of Richard “Dick” Grayson, the original character to become Batman’s sidekick Robin. “Titans” will be a live-action dramatic take on the superhero team known as the Teen Titans. The series will air in 2018 and will be available exclusively through the upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group. The executive producers for “Titans” are Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

PROGRAMMING

The Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered more episodes of the docu-series “Black Love.” The final number of new episodes has yet to be finalized. The series premiered August 29 to record ratings and features love stories from the Black community and seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” The new episodes for 2018 will feature Emmy-nominated actor Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson, NBA All-Star Grant Hill and Grammy-nominated recording artist ‪Tamia, Hip Hop influencer Rev Run and wife Justine Simmons, Grammy-winning gospel recording artist ‪Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy, comedian D.L. Hughley and wife LaDonna, former NFL-running back Eddie George and wife Taj, and more.

DEVELOPMENT

The CW is developing a new horror anthology series called “Black Rose Anthology.” The series will be written and directed entirely by women, and will explore some of humanity’s deepest fears as told from a woman’s perspective. Jill Blotvogel will write and executive produce. Drew Barrymore will executive produce under her Flower Films banner, along with Flower’s Nancy Juvonen, Ember Truesdell, and Chris Miller. Jamie Denenberg and Kevin Abrams will executive produce for Alpine Labs. Nick Phillips, Anthony Masi, and Lotti Pharriss Knowles will also executive produce. CBS TV Studios will produce. Deadline first reported this news.

RENEWALS

Disney Channel and Disney XD have ordered Season 3 renewals for three shows: “Stuck In The Middle, “Bunk’d”, and “Walk the Prank“. “Stuck in the Middle” follows Harley Diaz (Jenna Ortega) and her large family’s fluctuating dynamics. Season 3 will continue to emphasize STEM by highlighting Harley’s inventions in each episode. Season three of “Bunk’d” will follow the Ross siblings (Peyton List, Karan Brar, and Skai Jackson) as the new owners of their beloved summer camp , Camp Kikiwaka, as they fight to keep it from closing down. Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank” blends scripted comedy with hidden camera pranks and follows a fictional team of pranksters (Cody Veith, Bryce Gheisar, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Brandon Severs, and Tobie Windham) as they pull off good-natured pranks fort their online web show. “Stuck in the Middle” is from executive producer Linda Videtti Figueiredo, “Bunk’d” is from executive producer Pamela Eells O’Connell, and Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank”is from executive producers Adam Small and Trevor Moore. Production

on each will resume in the fall.

AWARD SHOWS

On Thursday the Television Academy and Executive Producer Bob Bain announced the final list of presenters for the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9 and 10. The presenters for September 9 are Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”), Ava DuVernay (“13th“), Kristen Schaal (“Last Man on Earth”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”), and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”). Sunday’s latest presenters are Michael Bolton (“Honest Trailers”), Kether Donahue (“You’re the Worst”), Chris Geere (“You’re the Worst”), Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), Stephen Tobolowsky (“One Day at a Time”; “Silicon Valley”), James Wolk (“Zoo”) and BD Wong (“Mr. Robot”). The 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 5:00 PM PT each evening. FXX will broadcast the awards on Saturday, September 16, at 8:00 PM ET/PT.