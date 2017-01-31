In today’s TV News Roundup, “E! News” alum and host-extraordinaire Terrence J signs a production and talent deal with MTV and VH1. Plus, the Travel Channel releases a premiere date for their new show with veteran travel writers.

DEALS

TV personality Terrence Jenkins (best known as “Terrence J”) has signed a first-look production and talent deal with MTV and VH1. Jenkins’ company, Jenkins Entertainment Group, will develop and executive produce original content for both networks. Jenkins himself will also provide on-air hosting duties throughout the year for projects such as tentpole pre-shows, live events, after shows and original series. The “E! News” alum can be seen on MTV now as the host of the “Are You The One?” live follow, “Aftermatch.”

DATES

Professional travel writers Jason Kessler and Jeff Miller have already achieved many a workaday grunt’s dream: they get paid to travel around the world. Now they’ve got a TV series as well, Travel Channel’s new show “Trip Testers,” premiering Feb. 6 at 11/10c. The two will zip around the world, racing go-carts in San Antonio and digging into a fresh-from-the-sea bowl of poke on the Big Island in Hawaii, supplying advice all the while.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ITV Studios America has appointed Dwayne Shattuck as executive vice president, production. The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” producer will now oversee production for the growing roster of scripted TV programming produced by the studio in the U.S. market and support their affiliated labels and joint ventures in all areas of production. He will report to Philippe Maigret, president of ITV Studios America in Los Angeles.

WGN’s David Diederich has been promoted to the new role of senior vice president, national ad sales. His expanded responsibilities include overseeing national ad sales for the growing network. National sales account execs and vice presidents will also report directly to the LA-based Diederich, who in turn will report to David Rotem, WGN’s executive vice president of ad sales and marketing.