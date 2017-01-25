In today’s TV news roundup, Discovery’s forthcoming Unabomber series rounds out its cast, survival show “Hacking the Wild” and crime drama “Rogue” announce premiere dates, and more.

CASTING

In addition to Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski (a.k.a. the Unabomber) and Sam Worthington as FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald, Dicovery’s “Manifesto” has added Mark Duplass, Jeremy Bobb, Lynn Collins, Katja Herbers, and Brian F. O’Byrne to its cast. “Manifesto” will track the FBI’s radical new methods of intelligence gathering in their attempt to take down the notorious terrorist. Other cast members include Jane Lynch, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Chris Noth. Duplass will play Kaczynski’s younger brother David, while Herbers takes on the role of David’s wife Linda. Bobb, Collins, and O’Byrne will play members of the team setting out to catch Kaczynski.

DATES

The Science Channel and Ample have revealed their joint project “Hacking the Wild” will premiere on Feb. 15 at 10/9c on the Science Channel. The newest kind of survival show, “Hacking the Wild” features “digital survivalist” Andy Quitmeyer hacking and engineering his way back to civilization from the most remote parts of the world using nothing but a backpack’s worth of everyday technology. The six hourlong episodes were executive produced by Ari Mark and Phil Lott for Ample and Neil Laird for the Science Channel.

Ashley Green and Cole Hauser are back for the fourth and final season of “Rogue,” returning to Audience Network Mar. 22 at 9/8c. The crime drama will also feature Meghan Rath and Neal McDonough as the series moves back to San Francisco. eOne and DirecTV produce with showrunner Matthew Parkihill; John Morayniss of eOne, Nick Hamm, and Michael Rosenberg also executive produce.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Discovery Communications has named Arti Umesh to the post of vice president, marketing strategy and partnerships, overseeing Discovery’s domestic distribution’s partner marketing efforts. In addition, she will take charge of the strategic oversight of marketing and corporate social responsibility programs in partnership with the company’s pay TV operators and digital content distributors. Umesh previously worked at the American Cancer Society and Univision.

AWARD SHOWS

The 25th Annual Trumpet Awards, the yearly event celebrating the achievements of African Americans, will be hosted by “Black-ish” actor and Emmy-nominated writer Deon Cole and seven-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Nicole Ari Parker. The show will bow on Jan. 29 at 9/8c on Bounce. Along with the hosts, Bounce has announced honorees Wendy Williams and Martin Luther King III, among others, and performances by Kenny Latimore, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell and more.

