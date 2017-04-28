TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets Summer Premiere Dates for ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Episodes’

In today’s roundup, Showtime sets its summer premiere dates for “Ray Donovan” and “Episodes,” and more.

PREMIERE DATES

Showtime has set its summer premiere dates for two of its popular series: Season 5 of “Ray Donovan” will debut Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m., and “Episodes” will return for its fifth and final season Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. Additionally, the new limited event series “Twin Peaks” will move to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights beginning Sunday, Aug. 6.

In the new season of “Ray Donovan,” viewers will find Ray (Liev Schreiber) focusing his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. Mickey (Jon Voight) is thrilled to finally be invited into Ray’s home, swearing to fix his criminal ways once and for all. The fifth season will welcome guest stars Susan Sarandon as media mogul Samantha Winslow, as well as Brian White (“Chicago Fire”), Adina Porter (“American Horror Story”) and Rhys Coiro (“Entourage”), among others.

At the beginning of the final season of “Episodes,” several months have elapsed and the game show has become a runaway hit. Yet for Matt (Matt LeBlanc), this isn’t the best of news: his years of acting behind him, he is now simply viewed as a game show host. Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are just as miserable: Sean’s abhorrent ex-partner is now in charge of their new show, “The Opposite of Us,” and Sean and Beverly are forced to endure his humorlessness as they watch him slowly obliterate their show.

WE tv has set a premiere date and released a new teaser trailer for its “Growing Up Hip Hop” spin-off, “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.” The series will premiere on Thursday, May 25 at 10 P.M. GUA stars hip-hop child star Bow Wow, along with Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite, Reginae Carter. Brandon Barnes, and Zonnique Pullins.

Watch the trailer below: