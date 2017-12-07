TV News Roundup: Sarah Wayne Callies to Make Directoral Debut on ‘Colony’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s roundup, Sarah Wayne Callies makes her directorial debut on USA’s “Colony” and Jamie Foxx returns for the “White Famous” season finale.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Sarah Wayne Callies will make her directorial debut on the ninth episode of USA‘s “Colony” season 3, in which she also stars, Variety has learned exclusively. “After a career spent inspired by the few female directors I’ve worked with and hungry for more, I’ve realized the most creative and exciting solution was to become one myself,” Callies shares. “The support from my ‘Colony’ family has been beautiful, and the generosity of mentorship from my director friends has been humbling. I’ve always been proud to be a woman in film, and I am deeply grateful for this thrilling chance to grow in my trade.” “Colony” was created by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. In addition to “Colony,” Callies can be seen in National Geographic’s miniseries “The Long Road Home” opposite Michael Kelly, Kate Bosworth, Jason Ritter and Noel Fisher. Earlier this year she reprised her original role in the new installment of “Prison Break” on Fox. Callies is represented by ICM, More/Medavoy Management, and attorneys Jason Sloane and Jim Gilio.

CASTING

Jamie Foxx will return to guest star in the ‘White Famous‘ in the Season 1 finale. Foxx previously played an exaggerated version of himself in the show’s pilot episode. The series, which Foxx also executive produces, stars Jay Pharoah and is inspired by Foxx’s early Hollywood career. The Season 1 finale will air Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 p.m. on Showtime

DATES

AMC Networks will simulcast “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II” across its five networks (BBC America, AMC, IFC, WE tv, and SundanceTV) for its premiere on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9/8c. Subsequent episodes will air Saturday nights on BBC America. The next installment of BBC America‘s Emmy-winning “Planet Earth,” “Blue Planet II”–which has a newly released trailer that can be viewed below– is presented by Sir David Attenborough, scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, and produced by James Honeyborne.

INITIATIVES

Cartoon Network has partnered with 826 National to expand its award-winning “Stop Bullying: Speak Up” campaign. The new Inclusion Storytelling Project encourages youth across the country to share their individual stories about kindness and empathy in an effort to stop bullying before it starts. Hundreds of students from the 826 Network participated in the project, and the students’ fiction and nonfiction stories will be compiled into eight illustrated publications. Each of the 826 Network chapters will host a local book release event, during which these young authors will share their work with the community. The 826LA Echo Park location will be the first of eight chapters to release and celebrate student work from the Inclusion Storytelling Project with an event on Dec. 7 from 2:45-4:15 p.m. PT.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Scripps Networks Interactive has promoted Mauro Páez-Pumar to Senior Vice President of Affiliate and Advertising Sales, Latin America in an effort to increase sales efforts in Latin America after doubling Food Network distribution in the region and launching a new local advertising sales unit in Brazil. In the newly created role, Páez-Pumar will spearhead all regional affiliate engagement efforts leading ad sales teams based in São Paulo and Miami. He is tasked with developing and implementing sales strategies and tactical programs to expand advertising across the market. In addition to his sales role, Páez-Pumar will continue to oversee off-air marketing for Latin America and will report directly to Eduardo Hauser, Managing Director, Latin America and the Caribbean.

AWARD SHOWS

AARP The Magazine announced today that Helen Mirren will receive the 2017 Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award on Feb. 5, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills. Previous recipients of the award include Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Sharon Stone, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.“I am greatly honoured by this award. I consider film to be a high art form, that informs, inspires, and entertains,” said Helen Mirren. “It is the ultimate mirror up to nature. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that culture, both as performer and audience.” This year’s awards ceremony will also be the first to be. Co-produced by the Great Performances series, the awards premiere Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on PBS.