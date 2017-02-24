In today’s TV news roundup, Ron Perlman joins Season 2 of Crackle‘s original scripted drama “StartUp,” and more.

CASTING

Ron Perlman has been cast in the second season of Crackle‘s original scripted drama “StartUp,” joining previously announced cast members Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, and Otmara Marrero. Martin Freeman will also reprise his role from the first season. Perlman will portray Wes Chandler, an experienced, multi-millionaire businessman with a levelheaded grit. Season 2 of the series will debut this fall with 10 hour-long episodes.

DATES

“Ripper Street,” BBC America’s co-production with Tiger Aspect, Lookout Point Production and Brown Bear Films, will return for a fifth and final season on March 8. The final six episodes picks up mere days after the grisly death of Detective Inspector Bennet Drake (Jerome Flynn). His old friends DI Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen), surgeon Captain Homer Jackson (Adam Rothenberg) and ‘Long’ Susan Hart (MyAnna Buring) band together to bring Drake’s murderer, the serial killer brother of a powerful figure in Scotland Yard, to justice.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Networks Group (FNG) Europe and Africa announced Friday the appointment of Paolo Agostinelli as executive VP of affiliate distribution. Based in London, Agostinelli will lead all affiliate distribution across Europe and Africa, covering all of the group’s main brands: FOX, National Geographic, FOX Sports and Baby TV. Reporting to Jan Koeppen, president of FNG Europe & Africa, Agostinelli will be responsible for commercial strategy, distributor negotiations and new product development. He will join the organization on April 3.