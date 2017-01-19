In today’s TV News Roundup, “7th Heaven” alum Barry Watson will star alongside Raquel Welch in a new family dramedy for UP, Food Network tacks on new episodes to “Ginormous Food,” and Tinopolis Group and Lionsgate Television get new execs.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

David Mortimer has been appointed director of content at the Tinopolis Group. In the new role, Mortimer will be responsible for U.K. content direction and performance and identifying and recruiting new talent (with an emphasis on popular factual and factual entertainment). He will also work with U.K. and U.S. production companies to develop a transatlantic production strategy. Mortimer previously worked at NBCUniversal.

Lionsgate Television has upped two of its business affairs executives: Matthew Kearns and Dan Hadl have been promoted and signed new long-term agreements as executive vice presidents of business affairs. They will continue to report to Lionsgate TV Group president Sandra Stern.

RENEWALS

Food Network has ordered 13 additional episodes of its freshman primetime series “Ginormous Food,” which is halfway through its first season. In the show, comedian and food lover Josh Denny travels the country, tasting the “greatest and biggest dishes” and learning about the people behind them.

CASTING

UP has cast Barry Watson as dad Ricky Cooper in the channel’s new hour-long family dramedy “Date My Dad,“about a widowed father whose three young girls (Lilah Fitzgerald, Audrey Smallman, and Zenia Marie Marshall) push him back into the dating game. Raquel Welch joins Watson in a recurring role as his mother-in-law Rosa. “Date My Dad,” produced by 50° North in association with EveryWhere Studios, is currently in production in Vancouver and will premiere this June.

Tony Plana will guest star as America Ferrera‘s dad on an upcoming episode of “Superstore,” reuniting the “Ugly Betty” stars; Plana played Ferrera’s character’s father on “Ugly Betty” as well. The episode will air on Thursday, Mar. 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

DATES

The CW‘s new multiplatform reality series “Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within” will debut on CW Seed on Feb. 2. Though most of the six episodes will air on CW Seed, the hour-long season finale will premiere on the CW linear TV channel on Feb. 14. In the show, “everyday heroes” will be faced with obstacles on the Tough Mudder course and in life that they’ll need to overcome.

MTV‘s new reality series “Stranded With a Million Dollars” will debut Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. The survivalist series will track a group of ten people who are put on an island and given nothing but $1 million in cash. Those who survive 40 days of grueling physical challenges and excursions will split the money as their prize. The journey doesn’t come without a catch — the group can buy all of the survival supplies and comforts they would like, but each purchase decision requires the majority’s approval, all of those supplies are extremely expensive, and each purchase comes at the cost of their shared prize money.

RATINGS

History‘s new SEAL drama “Six” drew a combined audience of 2.6 million viewers across History, Lifetime, and A&E in its debut on Wednesday night. On History alone, the premiere brought in 1.7 million total viewers, including 739,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 615,000 in the 18-49 demographic.