CASTING

Queen Latifah is slated to executive produce and star in the Lifetime Original Movie, “Flint,” alongside Jill Scott, Betsy Brandt, and Marin Ireland. Inspired by the Time magazine cover story, “The Toxic Trap,” the film follows the true stories of three women from Flint, Michigan, whose justice pursuit following the lead-laden water crisis sparked a national movement for safe drinking water. Cher was initially set to play a semi-fact-based Flint resident (a composite character created specifically for her), but dropped out of the project last month. “Flint” begins production next week.

RATINGS

Disney Channel’s new series, “Andi Mack” has amassed 14.4 million views across linear and digital platforms since its debut in March. The sum total breaks down to about 9 million TV viewers and 5.4 million views across digital platforms, including YouTube, Disney Channel Video-on-Demand, and the Disney Channel App. The series follows the title character, a 13-year old girl who discovers the girl she has always thought is her sister is actually her mother.

“The Son” premiered to solid ratings Saturday night on AMC. The series, which is based on the Phillip Meyer book of the same name, delivered nearly 3 million viewers across AMC and its sister network, SundanceTV. It was the number one original cable series for the night.