TV News Roundup: Production Team Announced for Primetime Emmys

In today’s roundup, the production team for the Emmy’s has been announced and Comedy Central has a new Senior Vice President of Marketing and Creative.

AWARD SHOWS

On Tuesday, CBS and The Television Academy announced the production team for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. White Cherry founders Glenn Weiss (executive producer/director) and Ricky Kirshner (executive producer) will be joined by production designer Steve Bass, writer Dave Boone, lighting designer Bob Dickinson, coordinating producer Sarah Levine Hall, talent producer Danette Herman, composer and music director Rickey Minor, and supervising producer Rob Paine to produce the telecast. Chris Licht, executive producer of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is a producer, and Stephen Colbert will host the show. The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM live PT) on CBS.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

On Wednesday, Comedy Central named Shawn Silverman as senior vice president of brand marketing. Silverman will oversee the strategic development of all off-channel paid advertising campaigns, consumer and industry promotional events, and experiential marketing initiatives. He will report directly to Josh Line, the executive vice president of marketing and creative. Previously, Silverman was vice president of brand marketing and events and oversaw marketing campaigns for Comedy Central franchises including “The Daily Show,” “South Park,” “Key & Peele,” “Broad City,” and the “Roasts.”