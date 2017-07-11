TV News Roundup: Olivia Munn Joins History Drama Series ‘Six’

In today’s roundup, Olivia Munn is scripted for the hit History drama series “Six” as Gina and VH1 announces the premiere of their new music competition “Signed.”

CASTING

Olivia Munn has joined the second season of History’s military drama series “Six.” Munn will play Gina, a dedicated CIA operative that climbed through the ranks and became an operations officer. The series is based on the real missions of the infamous Navy SEAL Team Six. Munn’s previous roles include Psylocke in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Office Christmas Party” with Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston.

Michael Kosta will be joining Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” as its newest correspondent. Kosta will make his first appearance on the show tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT with an in-studio desk segment. He was most recently the host and co-executive producer of E!’s “The Comment Section.”

Natalie Zea and Kendrick Sampson have joined the Showtime series “White Famous.” Zea will play as Amy, a prominent Hollywood agent who was Malcolm’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) boss. Sampson will play Robbie Macdonald, an attractive, talented British actor auditioning with series lead Floyd (Jay Pharoah) for Teddy’s project. “White Famous” is executive produced by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx and Tom Kapinos, and directed by Tim Story and Jaime Rucker King.

PREMIERE DATES

Norm Macdonald will debut Season 3 of “Norm Macdonald Live” on YouTube for Tuesday, July 25. This season’s guests will include David Letterman, Jerry Sienfield, Mike Tyson, Sarah Silverman, Caitlyn Jenner, and many more. The series will be streamed on Amazon Prime and PlutoTV, and available as a podcast on iTunes. An exclusive look into the upcoming season can be watched below.

Emmy-winning animated series “Adventure Time” is returning with a five-night event premiering all new episodes this month. The event will kick off on July 17 at 7:45 p.m. ET/PT and conclude on July 21. The series picks up with Jake as he tries to decipher his mysterious dream. Eager fans can get a jump start and watch all five episodes on July 14 on the ‘See It First’ feature on the Cartoon Network app. A sneak peak of “Abstract” and second episode “Ketchup” can be watched below.





VH1 announced the premiere of their new music competition “Signed” will air Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Signed” centers around three moguls: Rick Ross, The-Dream, and Lenny S as they work to develop aspiring hip-hop and R&B artists in Atlanta. The unsigned artists must go through auditions, workshops, and work on their artistry as they tackle one-on-one sessions with legends like DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Bangladesh. “Signed” is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Jason Sands, and Barry Poznick of MGM Television.