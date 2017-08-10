TV News Roundup: NBC Sets Princess Diana Documentary Special

In today’s roundup, NBC will air the documentary “Diana, 7 Days,” “Insecure’s” Jay Ellis lands a new series, and “Will & Grace” casts Ben Platt in a guest role

SPECIALS

NBC will air “Diana, 7 Days,” a documentary that follows the historic days leading up to the tragic death of Princess Diana that forever changed the lives her children and the people of the United Kingdom. It will feature the first on-camera interview with Princess Diana’s two sons–Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Both will share and reflect their personal accounts and memories of their late mother. The two-hour documentary will air Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

DEVELOPMENT

Urban Movie Channel (UMC) has partnered with “Insecure” star Jay Ellis for premiere of the new series “Hard Medicine.” A workplace comedy created by Melissa Eno Effa, the series stars Nicole Slaughter as Dr. Moore, a peculiar medical doctor, working at a low-income health clinic while trying battle corporate heads and bizarre patients. With the constant chaos of her work life, Dr. Moore can’t get through the day without her loyal staff: Rose (Celest Turner), Jason (Jeff Hunt), and Alice (Ashley Narvaez). Ellis will produce along with Paula Bryant-Ellis. “Hard Medicine” will premiere on Aug. 16 on UMC.

HBO is partnering with the hit comedy podcast “2 Dope Girls” hosted by Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, with the premium cabler setting four hour-long specials with the pair. Just like on the podcast, Williams and Robinson will encompass various topics related to talking about sex, romance, race, hair, living in New York, and Billy Joel in the specials. They will air next year on HBO, with Williams and Robinson serving as executive producers along with Chenoa Estrada.

DIGITAL SERIES

The first three episodes of the comedy series “Transparent: The Lost Sessions” are now available to view exclusively on Funny or Die. New episodes will appear on Funny or Die every Thursday leading up to the season four premiere on Sept. 22 of “Transparent.” The 10-episode digital series was directed by Amy Landecker and stars Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman, Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein, and Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman.

CASTING

Tony Award-winner Ben Platt will be guest starring on the NBC revival of “Will and Grace” in the fall. The episode is schedule to air on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Platt’s previous roles have included the Broadway play “Dear Evan Hansen,” as the leading actor which led to his Tony win, “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Ricki and the Flash,” and many more.

AWARD SHOWS

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced comedian and actor Maz Jobrani as the host of the International Emmy Awards Gala. Jobrani’s previous work includes his recent stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Showtime along with the latest release of his special, “Immigrant,” on Netflix. He also appears on the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts.” The comedian also partnered with NPR radio as a regular panelist and performed for the king of Jordan and at the White House for Michelle Obama.