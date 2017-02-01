In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime makes “Twin Peaks” prequel film “Fire Walk With Me” available on its streaming service, Miss America gets an airdate, MTV’s “Shannara Chronicles” adds to its cast, and more.

DATES

To further hype the forthcoming 18 new episodes of “Twin Peaks,” Showtime will be adding David Lynch’s prequel film “Fire Walk With Me” to its streaming and on-demand library on March 1. The network will also have a linear premiere for the movie that same day, at 8/7c. The addition of the film, which tracks the seven days leading up to the brutal murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), to the original TV series on Showtime’s platforms means the “Twin Peaks” uninitiated have the opportunity to binge the entirety of the “Twin Peaks” oeuvre ahead of the new “Twin Peaks” debut on May 21.

The 97th Miss America Competition will air Sept. 10 on ABC at 9/8c. The competition will be broadcast live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

CASTING

MTV‘s “The Shannara Chronicles” will welcome new cast members aboard the series for its second season, which has just started production in New Zealand. The new faces include Vanessa Morgan (“Finding Carter”), Malese Jow (“The Flash”), Gentry White (“UnReal”), Caroline Chikezie (“Everly”) and Desmond Chiam (“NCIS: Los Angeles”).

DIGITAL

Calling all zombie film aficionados: Your opportunity to pay homage to the master of the genre, George A. Romero, will be Saturday, Feb. 4, when Syfy’s official Facebook page plays host to a Facebook Live marathon of his 1968 seminal horror classic, “Night of the Living Dead.” In celebration of Romero’s birthday, the film will loop for 12 hours on the Facebook page beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by an 11:42 p.m. screening on Syfy’s TV channel.



CONFERENCES

The Banff World Media Festival has announced a Feature Interview to headline its one day conference, BANFF Connect LA. The session will feature an exclusive conversation with Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content, moderated by Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. The two executives will discuss what’s next for the content industry and explore the slate of original content being developed and produced by YouTube. The annual event will be held on Feb. 28 at The London West Hollywood.

DEALS

Actress and producer La La Anthony has signed an exclusive production partnership with ITV America through which they will create a range of projects to be produced via Anthony’s company, LaLaLand, under the ITV America banner. Anthony is already in development on an original series that offers an inside look into the business side of New York City’s hip-hop scene, as well as other projects including documentaries, scripted series, true crime and live event series.

Former Kinetic Content Chief operating officer Kathleen Burns has launched Cabana 512 Productions, a television production company based in Playa Vista, CA. Cabana 512 specializes in non-fiction television, digital and branded entertainment. Burns was one of the founding members of Kinetic Content, and was directly responsible for all aspects of its production, post, legal and finance teams for the company for the past six years. Burns is repped by APA.