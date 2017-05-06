TV News Roundup: Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ Teaser Revealed

In today’s roundup, Marvel releases a teaser trailer for its new series “Inhumans,” PBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ legendary album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with a new documentary, and more…

FIRST LOOKS

Marvel and ABC have released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series “Inhumans.” The series brings the comic book of the same name to life, following the never-before-told journey of the royal family including Black Bolt, the commanding King of the Inhumans. A version of the first two episodes will be shown globally in IMAX theatres for a two-week period beginning Sept. 1. ABC will then air the entirety of the series on the network.

SPECIALS

PBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with a new documentary from director Francis Hanly. The documentary, entitled “Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution,” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the eighth studio album by the legendary English band, and explain the reasoning behind its contemporary influence. The special will be hosted by British composer and music historian Howard Goodall, and will feature rare archival footage and audio, and delve into the back-stories of some of the album’s most influential tracks. The doc will premiere on Saturday, Jun. 3 at 8 P.M. ET on PBS.

TRAILER

Netflix has dropped a trailer for the third and final season of its thriller series “Bloodline,” which finds the Rayburns deteriorating violently during in their concluding journey. The third season picks up where the second season leaves off, with Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) dealing with his murder of Detective Diaz (Enrique Murciano) as John (Kyle Chandler) speeds out of town past a sign that reads, “Now Leaving the Keys.” Watch the trailer below.

PREMIERE DATES

“Raven’s Home,” the continuation of the hit Disney series “That’s So Raven,” is set to premiere Friday, July 21 at 10 P.M. EDT on Disney Channel and will be available on the Disney Channel App, VOD and Disney Channel YouTube at 12:01 a.m. EDT. New episodes will air Friday’s at 8:30 P.M. EDT on Disney Channel beginning July 28. Ahead of the new series’ premiere, all four seasons of “That’s So Raven” will be available on-demand on the Disney Channel App and VOD Thursday, Jun. 1.

DEALS

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has inked a deal with Fox Sports, where he will serve as game analyst for the 2017 NFL season. The former NFL star will sit alongside play-by-announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Pam Oliver. The announcement was made today by John Entz, president of production & executive producer of Fox Sports.