TV News Roundup: Mark Hamill Among Trio to Join Cast of Netflix Series ‘Trollhunters’

In todays’ roundup, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and David Bradley join the cast of “Trollhunters,” and “AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics” gets a premier date.

CASTING

Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and David Bradley have been cast in Season 2 of Guillermo del Toro‘s animated Netflix series “Trollhunters.” Hamill will play an evil older brother to one of the Trollhunting team, Headey will play an evil sorceress, and Bradley will voice a mysterious figure with magical powers. The 13-episode second season of “Trollhunters” will premier on Netflix in late 2017.

David Lim has been upped to a series regular on the CBS’s upcoming drama series “S.W.A.T.” Lim portrays Victor Tan, a relatively new S.W.A.T. officer who made his name in the Hollywood division before advancing to the heights of the LAPD and Metro S.W.A.T. The series premieres on CBS on Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Emma Kenney has been tapped to star in the eight episode revival of “Roseanne” as a series regular. The “Shameless” star will play Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David’s (Johnny Galecki) daughter Harris, who was originally introduced in Season 9 of the show. The show will premiere in 2018.

DATES

AMC announced that “AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics” will premiere as a two-night television event starting on Nov. 12 at 11 p.m. ET/PT and continue on Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT in its regular Monday timeslot. The six-part documentary series will examine formative people, events, and stories that have shaped the world of comic books, featuring interviews with icons such as Stan Lee, Patty Jenkins, Lynda Carter, Kevin Smith, Famke Janssen, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Rodriguez, and Todd McFarlane, among many others. The series is produced by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Bryan and Sean Furst (“Daybreakers,” “Dice”), Daniel Junge (“Saving Face,” “Being Evel”) and Rory Karpf (“The Book of Manning,” “Dale”).

SPECIALS

Univision Communications Inc. announced seven-hour live telecast, “Unidos por los Nuestros (United for Each Other)” to benefit the victims of the earthquake in Mexico Earlier this week; of Hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria; and the earthquake in Oaxaca earlier this month. The event will feature several celebrity personalities on Univision Network, on the Univision Deportes Network (UDN), and via Univision NOW that will air on Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET. Proceeds from the fundraising special will benefit the American Red Cross and its relief efforts in Houston, Texas; Oaxaca/Chiapas, Mexico; South Florida; Mexico City and Morelos; and Puerto Rico.

ADVOCACY

On Thursday, the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System (LCTCS) announced a partnership with cable channel CMT and non-profit Louisiana Calling to increase the number of work-ready residents in the state. The partnership will work to increase awareness of the opportunities for vocational training at community and technical colleges at the local level. The statewide campaign will offer eight community colleges the opportunity for additional support at a local level, including a free concert featuring Courtney Cole. According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, there is a high demand for skilled workers across the state but many jobs require a additional education beyond high school.