In today’s TV news roundup, Mario Lopez is set to host a new CBS game show based on the popular game “Candy Crush,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” guest stars for Season 3 have been announced and Adrien Brody joins the cast of “Peaky Blinders.”

CASTING

Mario Lopez, who currently hosts the syndicated newsmagazine “Extra,” is slated to host CBS’ “Candy Crush,” a game show inspired by the app of the same name. “Candy Crush” is described as having similar elements to shows like “Fear Factor” and “Wipeout.” Production on the series began on today, and the premiere is set for July 9.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has set its guest stars for Season 3, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 19: Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin, and Maya Rudolph. Several of the show’s recurring guest stars will also be back, including Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

Adrien Brody will join the cast of “Peaky Blinders” for the show’s fourth season. Although the specifics of Brody’s role have not yet been released, creator Steven Knight stated that “he genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders.”according to Deadline who first broke the news.

National Geographic announced the ensemble cast for its global scripted event series, “The Long Road Home,” based on Martha Raddatz’s New York Times best-seller. Michael Kelly, Jason Ritter, E.J. Bonilla, Kate Bosworth, Sarah Wayne Callies, Noel Fisher and Jeremy Sisto will star in the gritty war drama about a daring rescue mission set out to retrieve a cavalry of neighboring soldiers who have come under attack by Iraqi insurgents. Emmy-winners Phil Abraham and Mikael Salomon will direct the film, which is currently in production in Fort Hood, Texas, and is preparing for a global premiere later this year.

VOICE ACTORS

“SNL” veteran Bobby Moynihan will voice the titular role of Happy the Horse in Syfy’s upcoming pilot, “Happy!” a goofy, feel-good animated series based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name.

DATES

E! announced today that its newest reality series, “Second Wives Club,” will premiere May 4 at 9 p.m. The eight-episode, hour-long docu-series follows the lives of six Hollywood women who are married or engaged to wealthy, powerful men.