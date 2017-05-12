TV News Roundup: Kylie Jenner’s E! Series ‘Life of Kylie’ Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

In today’s roundup, Kylie Jenner’s new reality series gets a new trailer and premiere date, zombies will take over Disney Channel in new original movie, and more.

FIRST LOOK

A new teaser trailer dropped Thursday for Kylie Jenner’s new reality series “Life of Kylie,” which gives viewers an in-depth look into the life of the social media star and fashion mogul. The trailer depicts Jenner talking about being raised in front of the camera on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” as well as clips of her current life as the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. “Life of Kylie” premieres with two back-to-back episodes Thursday, July 6 at 10pm ET/PT on E! Watch the trailer below:

CASTING

Production on Disney Channel‘s newest original movie “Zombies” has begun, which has a scheduled 2018 release date. Starring Meg Donnelly ( “American Housewife”) as Addison and Milo Manheim (“Ghost Whisperer”) as Zed, the movie follows the peppy suburban Seabrook high school that becomes integrated by transfer students from Zombietown. After a Seabrook cheerleader (Addison) and Zombietown football player (Zed) fall in love, it is up to them to lead their community in coexistence. Executive produced by Effie Brown (“Dear White People”), the film also stars Trevor Tordjman as Addison’s cousin and head cheerleader Bucky; Kylee Russell as Zed’s zombie best friend Eliza; and Carla Jeffery as Addison’s friend Bree.

DEALS

A + E Networks has partnered with Herrick Entertainment to develop a new competition series, “American Beauty Star,” to be hosted by supermodel Adriana Lima. The one-hour, ten part series, which will air on Lifetime, united 12 celebrity stylists and salon professionals to compete in a series of challenges, from creating high-end editorial looks to the most current creations for red carpets and runway shows. At the end of the season, one contestant will be crowned “American Beauty Star.” Production begins in Los Angeles this June.