TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ NBA Finals Special

In today’s roundup, “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” returns to ABC, “Queen Sugar” announces new additions for Season 2, and Leslie Jones gets her first major award show gig.

SPECIALS

For its tenth consecutive year, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” will return in conjunction with the 2017 NBA Finals. Kevin Hart, Robert Downey, Jr., Tom Holland, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Jamie Foxx and Billy Crystal are set to appear as guests. The special edition episodes will air during primetime each night of the NBA Finals, beginning on June 1. “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” specials will air at 8 p.m. ET, and following the NBA game on the West Coast on ABC.

CASTING

Sharon Lawrence (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shameless”), Alimi Ballard (“The Catch”), and Margot Bingham (“Boardwalk Empire”) will join the cast of Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey’s critically-acclaimed series “Queen Sugar” for the show’s second season. Julie Dash (“Daughters of the Dust,” “The Rosa Parks Story”) will also direct multiple episodes. “Queen Sugar” returns to OWN with a two-night event on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will regularly air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Vera Farmiga (“Bates Motel”) and Mel Rodriguez (“Last Man on Earth”) have joined the cast of “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” a sci-fi anthology series featuring 10 stand-alone episodes, each inspired by Philip K. Dick’s short stories. The series features an all-star cast, including Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Timothy Spall, and Bryan Cranston (who is also an EP on the series). Rodriguez and Farmiga will lead the upcoming episode, “Kill All Others.” The series will air later this year on Channel 4 in the U.K. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., in association with Sony Pictures Television.

AWARD SHOWS

Leslie Jones will host this year’s BET Awards, marking the actress and comedian’s first major award show engagement. Jones will join the ranks of stand-up comedians who have hosted the award show in past years, including Chris Rock Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart, and Chris Tucker. The 2017 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.