TV News Roundup: TLC Releases Sneak Peek at ‘Kate Plus 8’ New Episodes

In today’s roundup, “Kate Plus 8” makes a comeback with some milestone birthdays, History sets the date for a new special investigative series, and executive producer Ed Bernero signs on to Audience Network drama “ICE.”

FIRST LOOKS

TLC’s hit show “Kate Plus 8” returns for three new episodes as the Gosselin kids prepare to celebrate their 13th birthday. TLC is giving audiences a sneak peek into the Gosselin world as they start their new adventures. The new episodes will premier Monday, July 10 at 10/9c.

DATES

History announced that the eight-part series of “American Ripper” will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on July 11. The series follows Jeff Mudget, the great-great-grandson of the notorious serial killer, H.H. Holmes, in an investigation to prove that Holmes and London-based serial killer, Jack the Ripper, were the same person. Mudget teams up with Amaryllis Fox, CIA criminologist, in order to prove the connection between each man through DNA testing, eyewitnesses and crime scene evidence. In partnership with Magilla Entertainment, the project is executive produced by Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson and Jason Fox.

After years apart, Xscape will be reuniting for a four-part special with the working title of “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” this fall from Bravo Media. With three platinum albums and 10 consecutive top songs on the Billboard 100, Xscape dominated the charts in the 1990s as a girl group, but abruptly broke up and left fans with questions. This series will give an up-close look into the lives of band members Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Kandi Burruss and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott. The former members will confront old wounds and try to resolve their differences.

PRODUCERS

AT&T Audience Network adds Ed Bernero from “Criminal Minds” as showrunner for season two of the upcoming crime drama “ICE.” Christopher Long, head of AT&T Audience, spoke enthusiastically about Bernero’s new role and hopes to see him continue to push the storyline. The series will continue filming for season two in Vancouver and South Africa this fall.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

“King of Fandom” Orlando Jones has been appointed chief strategy officer for Cosmunity. This interactive media platform enhances the ComicCon experience as geek fans are able to connect with other communities. Jones’ eye for geek culture will be utilized to expand the user experience.

Viacom has selected Samantha Cooper and Deena Demasi as EVPs to expand internal operations and secure linear and digital distribution deals. Viacom also designated Andrew Borak as SVP of distribution marketing and Sheri Weidner as SVP of distribution partnerships. Josh Clark has been appointed SVP of distribution and Richelle Clements as SVP of deal finance in the distribution and business development team.

Viacom has also assembled its newest team: advancement advertising. The group will manage the leading ad production innovation while expanding the Viacom brand. The team is comprised of Bryson Gorgon as EVP of advanced advertising; Sean Moran, head of marketing and partner solutions; and Kern Schireson, chief data officer.