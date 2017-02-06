In today’s TV news roundup, Judy Greer will join the third season Hulu’s “Casual,” Pop to debut two new original comedies featuring ’90’s pop culture icons, and more.

CASTING

Judy Greer has joined the cast of Hulu‘s “Casual” for its third season, which premieres May 23. Greer will play a newly single mother, forced to do multiple jobs at a digital branding firm. Overworked and in desperate need of distraction, Alex (Tommy Dewey), her new coworker, is happy to provide a diversion for her.

PREMIERE DATES

Attention all ’90s television fanatics: Wednesday nights on Pop will debut two original comedies featuring ’90s TV stars on a single night. “ Jodie Sweetin, Christine Lakin, and Beverly Mitchell star in “Hollywood Darlings,” and New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre on “Return of the Mac.” The series will debut back-to-back on Apr. 12, with “Hollywood Darlings” at 8/7c and “Return of the Mac” at 8:30/7:30c. “Hollywood Darlings” is an improvised comedy that will present an exaggerated version of the three actresses in their current Hollywood lives as they tackle motherhood, marriage, and friendship. “Return of the Mac” features McIntyre as a version of himself alongside his real-life family, as he attempts to be taken seriously as a legit actor.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Jim Henson Company has hired Sarah Maizes for the newly created position of vice president of children’s entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively. In her new role, Maizes, who most recently served as a production exec on the company’s new preschooler series “Dot.,” will focus on the development and production of all preschool and children’s programming for television, home entertainment and digital media in animated and live-action formats.

ADVERTISING

Ad shop McCann New York has won the Clio Awards’ “Super Clio” award for Super Bowl commercials, for its spot for NatGeo’s upcoming Albert Einsten series “Genius.” The ad featured Geoffrey Rush in character as Einstein playing Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” on a violin. Finalists of the third-annual competition also included RPA Los Angeles’ “Yearbooks” for Honda; Anomaly New York’s “Born the Hard Way” for Budweiser; and TBWA New York’s “#WeAccept” for Airbnb.