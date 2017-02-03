In today’s TV News Roundup, “Community” co-stars Jonathan Banks and Ken Jeong to reunite on “Dr. Ken,” T.R. Knight is cast as J. Edgar Hoover for National Geographic’s scripted series “Genius,” and more.



CASTING

A reunion is in the works for “Better Call Saul” star Jonathan Banks and his “Community” co-star Ken Jeong. Banks will appear in a guest starring role on Jeong’s ABC sitcom “Dr. Ken.” The episode, “Ken’s Old Professor,” will feature Banks as Dr. Erwin, Ken’s toughest professor from his residency days. Now, the student has the opportunity to become the master when Erwin comes to Ken for medical treatment. The episode is slated to air March 10 at 8:30/7:30c.

Emmy-nominated actor T.R. Knight will recur as the FBI’s first director, J. Edgar Hoover, on National Geographic’s upcoming Albert Einstein series “Genius,” produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer and starring Geoffrey Rush as Einstein. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star will play the controversial political icon at different points throughout his life, including when he made it his mission to ruin Einstein following incidents where he perceived the scientist as having humiliated the U.S. government. “Genius” premieres this April. Knight can next be seen on ABC’s “The Catch” and is repped by the Gersh Agency.

SPECIALS

Terry Crews will host Animal Planet‘s “World’s Funniest Animal Commercials,” a special counting down the ten best animal commercials in the world. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star will be joined by his animal crew of canines, felines, a goat, a parrot, and a special appearance from a French bulldog doppelganger named “Terry Chews.” The special will also highlight adoptable cats and dogs from Southern California Cat Adoption Tales Organization, where Terry adopted Jasper, his pit bull mix. The special will air Feb. 10 at 9/8c.