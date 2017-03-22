In today’s TV news roundup, “Star Trek” star John Cho snags an arc on Hulu’s “Difficult People,” Diane Sawyer will interview Caitlyn Jenner again two years after Jenner revealed in an interview with Sawyer that she is transgender, and more.

CASTING

John Cho has been cast for a multi-episode arc in the third season of Hulu‘s comedy series “Difficult People.” Cho will play the role of Todd, an advertising executive who becomes Billy’s (Billy Eichner) first real boyfriend.

“Lethal Weapon” regular Johnathan Fernandez has scored a guest star role in CBS’ “Bull” as Giancarlo Sartor, an ambitious fashion designer who works directly for famous fashion icon. He will also appear in the upcoming second season of truTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and Edna Cowan Management.

SPECIALS

Two years after Diane Sawyer‘s exclusive one-on-one interview with with Caitlyn Jenner in which Jenner revealed she was transgender, Sawyer will revisit Jenner with an interview on a special edition of ABC‘s “20/20.” Jenner will discuss the reality of her life after their first interview, and the special will air on Friday, April 21 at 10/9c.

DEVELOPMENT

Paramount Television and Telefe, a recent acquisition of Viacom, will team up to develop hourlong multilingual drama “Cazadores,” created by journalist-turned-TV writer Jason George (“Narcos”). “Casadores” focuses on the true thriller of South American team of men and women who made it their goal to track down the Nazi high command that fled to the continent after WWII. George will serve as executive producer alongside Diego Piasek on behalf of Telefe.

HONORS

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls will be honored with the Ambassador of Children Award at Hollywood’s 6th annual Norma Jean Gala on May 18. The gala benefits the Uplift Family Services behavioral and mental health programs that provide help and hope to over 1,200 at-risk children and their families in the Hollywood and South Los Angeles communities. Houlihan Lokey will present the award to Bomer and Halls, who have been honored with the award for embodying the values of the organization’s mission, and helping strengthen and support children in crisis.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

George Zaralidis will return to Crown Media Family Networks as vice president of network publicity. In his newly assigned role, Zaralidis will lead the network’s program publicity team in spearheading publicity campaigns, initiatives, and strategies designed to drive tune-in, awareness, and ratings for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and assist with day-to-day operation of the publicity department.