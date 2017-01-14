In today’s TV News Roundup, Greg Garcia’s TBS comedy series “The Guest Book” sets its cast, Jim Parsons gets a narrator gig at Discovery, and premiere dates for series on various Discovery networks and truTV.

CASTING

TBS‘ Greg Garcia comedy “The Guest Book” has found its cast: Kellie Martin will play Officer Kimberly Leahy, who serves on the police force in the small mountain town of Mount Trace. Charlie Robinson is Wilfrid, an easygoing, friendly gentleman who manages a group of mountain rental cottages with his wife. Joining them are Aloma Wright, Carly Jibson, and Lou Wilson. Rounding out the first season cast in recurring roles will be Garret Dillahunt, Laura Bell Bundy, and Eddie Steeples. A plethora of guest stars will also pop by, including Tommy Dewey, Jenna Fischer, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Margo Martindale, and others.

Jim Parsons will narrate Discovery‘s new docuseries “First in Human: The Trials of Building 10.” The series explores the lives of the doctors, researchers, and patients who together make progress possible in the cutting-edge testing ground of Building 10 on the campus of the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C.

DATES

Investigation Discovery has ordered “Killing Richard Glossip,” a documentary from Emmy-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger. The documentary focuses on the appeal of Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man who has been on death row for two decades despite his continued protestations of innocence and no evidence to the contrary. The doc will run over two nights, starting on Mar. 5.

TLC‘s docuseries “Long Lost Family” will return for a second season on Feb. 12. This season will feature those who have been haunted by the sudden disappearance of their parents, and parents who yearn to discover what became of the babies they reluctantly had to part with ages ago.

TruTV has announced premiere dates for its new spring slate:

Lifestyle series “Upscale with Prentice Penny,” hosted by “Happy Endings” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” producer Prentice Penny , will premiere on Mar. 21 .

hosted by “Happy Endings” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” producer , will premiere on . “Talk Show the Game Show,” hosted by comedian Guy Branum, premieres Apr. 5 on truTV. Branum will take the talk show genre and infuse it with a game show sensibility, pushing guests to prove they’re the best at being a talk show guest.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson has a new Animal Planet series: “Anthony Anderson’s Animal Nation,” a weekly talk show that will bring Anderson face to face with wild animals and have stars like George Lopez, Bellamy Young, and Cheryl Hines on with their pets. The show will get a special sneak peek on Feb. 5 before “Puppy Bowl,” and have its official premiere Feb. 10.

Discovery‘s adventure docuseries “Cooper’s Treasure” will premiere Apr. 18. The series follows treasure hunter Darrell Miklos as he attempts to piece together clues from “Original 7” astronaut Gordon Cooper that may lead to a big payday.

GREENLIGHTS

ID has also given a green light to “The Real Story With Elena Salinas,“ a 10-part newsmagazine hosted by journalist Maria Elena Salinas. Salinas will continue to co-anchor Univision’s network newscast, “Noticiero Univision,” and its weekly primetime newsmagazine “Aquí y Ahora” (“Here and Now”).

DEVELOPMENT

TruTV has ordered two new pilot presentations. The first is “Smart, Funny and Black” from Amanda Seales, a comedic social commentary game show that challenges professional funny people’s knowledge of black popular culture.

The second is “Apocalypse Video,” a new series delving into the world of found footage, hosted by Judah Friedlander and executive produced by Friedlander, Dave Kneebone, and Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher from Found Footage Festival.