In today’s TV News Roundup, “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans MC” casts its lead, former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan lands a role in a CW pilot, Netflix releases the premiere date for part two of “The Get Down,” and more…

CASTING

The “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff and FX show “Mayans MC” has cast JD Pardo in the lead role of EZ Reyes.

In the show, which is set after the events of “Sons of Anarchy,” EZ Reyes is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves.

Pardo joins a cast which already includes Edward James Olmos and Clayton Cardenas, with “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter set to co-write the pilot with Elgin James as well as directing.

“The Suite Life on Deck” and “Jessie” star Debby Ryan has been cast in the CW‘s pilot “Insatiable,” Variety has learned.

The pilot will be centered on a civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on a vengeful teenager as his client. Ryan will star as Patty, a smart, opinionated yet vulnerable girl who used to find solace through eating but loses 70 pounds when her jaw is broken.

DATES

The second half of the first season of Baz Luhrmann and Netflix‘s hip-hop and disco throwback “The Get Down” will premiere on the streaming platform April 7. Bringing viewers back to the beginning days of hip-hop and rap, part two will pick up in 1978, a year after the events of part one. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City during a revolution, the Get Down Brothers and Mylene face a culture shift so monumental, everything about their world could be changed. Watch the announcement here.

DIGITAL

The U.S. streaming service for much of British television Acorn Media Enterprises and their parent company RLJ Entertainment will be the North American co-producers of Acorn TV original “Love, Lies & Records.” Written by British BAFTA-winning writer Kay Mellor, the six-part production for BBC begins filming in March and will be internationally distributed by all3media International. Acorn will distribute in the U.K., Eire, and ANZ. The cast includes Ashley Jensen, Adrian Bower, Kenny Doughty, Rebecca Front, and Mark Stanley. The series will explore how women have to juggle their personal and professional lives.

EXECUTIVES

IFC‘s Lauren Burack has been promoted to SVP, brand & consumer marketing, IFC’s executive vice president of marketing & digital media Blake Callaway announced. She will report to Callaway and oversee all of the company’s consumer-facing marketing campaigns, brand communication, events, promotions, and partnerships. Burack, who joined IFC in 2004, will also create partner offerings for different MVPD platforms and take on a role in the development of IFC’s off-air creative. She previously served as VP of consumer marketing.

SPECIALS