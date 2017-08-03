TV News Roundup: Viola Davis’ Husband to Guest Star on ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In today’s roundup, Dave Annable and Gil Birmingham have joined the Paramount Network drama series “Yellowstone,” while “How to Get Away with Murder” announces Viola Davis’ husband Julius Tennon to guest star on the upcoming season.

CASTING

“How to Get Away with Murder” star Viola Davis’ husband Julius Tennon will guest star on the upcoming season of the ABC drama. No details are currently available as to the nature of his role, but he has been booked for at least one episode.

Dave Annable and Gil Birmingham have been cast in the upcoming Paramount Network original drama series “Yellowstone.” Annable will play John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) oldest son Lee, a cowboy who serves as his father’s right-hand man in running the ranch, while Birmingham will join as Thomas Rainwater, a proud chief of an Indian tribe battling the Dutton family. The series will be directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. “Yellowstone” is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2018. Annable is repped by UTA and Barking Dog Entertainment, Inc. Birmingham is repped by Amsel Eisenstadt Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency.

Comedian, actress, and writer Jamie Lee will be joining the cast of the HBO comedy series “Crashing” for Season 2. Lee previously served as a writer on the show. She will now play the role of Ali Reissen, a rising comedian who helps guide Pete Holmes through the comedy world in New York. Lee other’s gigs included starring on the hit MTV series “Girl Code” and hosting truTV series “10 Things.” HBO’s “Crashing” is executive produced by Holmes and Judd Apatow. Lee is repped by WME and Avalon.

Emmy-nominated actor David Morse has been cast in the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” Morse will play Gene Palmer, a correction officer who befriends prison inmate Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) and eventually helps Matt escape. Morse’s recent work includes his roles in the television series “Outsiders,” “True Detective,” and the film “Concussion.” He was nominated for an Emmy for his performances in “House” and “John Adams.” Morse is repped by UTA.

RENEWALS

CBS and Netflix announced the renewal of the series “Anne (with an E)” for a second season. Based off the Canadian young adult novel “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery, this season continues to follow Anne (Amybeth McNulty) on her journey as she explores uncharted territory, meets unexpected characters, and dives deeper into issues of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, and empowerment. The series also stars Geraldine James (Marilla Cuthbert), R.H. Thomson (Matthew Cuthbert), Corrine Koslo (Rachel Lynde), Dalila Bela (Diana Barry), Aymeric Jett Montaz (Jerry Baynard), and Lucas Jade Zumann (Gilbert Blythe). The series is produced by Miranda de Pencier of Northwood Entertainment.