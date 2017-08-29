TV News Roundup: HBO’s ‘Vice Principals’ Gets a Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, HBO’s comedy series “Vice Principals” gets a September premiere date and Disney’s “DuckTales” scores some solid ratings.

DATES

HBO‘s comedy series “Vice Principals” returns for its second and final season on Sept. 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The nine-episode season will premiere with “Tiger Town” on Sept. 17 and “Slaughter” on Sept. 24. The show stars Danny McBride and Walton Goggins, who will be joined this season by Dale Dickey. The executive producers of “Vice Principals” are McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Stephanie Laing, and Jonathan Watson and co-executive producer, John Carcieri.

RATINGS

Disney‘s rebooted version of “DuckTales” scored in the ratings with its Aug. 11 premiere, according to Nielsen’s Live+7 data. The one-hour TV movie premiere is now Disney XD’s number one original animated telecast in 17 months among kids 2-11 (365,000/0.9 rating), and its number one telecast overall in over a year among boys 2-11 (257,000/1.3 rating). The midnight premiere was also the number one TV telecast in the hour among boys 2-11, boys 6-11, and boys 6-14, and was the number one original entertainment cable TV telecast in total viewers. With its 24-hour premiere event, “DuckTales” reached 5.4 million total viewers and has generated an additional 600,000 views to date across Disney XD VOD and the Disney XD App.

GREENLIGHTS

Cross-platform media brand Fuse has greenlit a new game show “Trivial Takedown” to be distributed on Complex Networks. The show, produced by Zig Zag Productions, is based on the popular U.K. series “Blink,” also by Zig Zag. The show will feature two celebrities going head-to-head to identify music and pop culture icons and will include a second-screen experience for viewers to play along at home. Production for 20 half-hour episodes began earlier this month and the show is set to premiere this fall. “Trivial Takedown” is produced by Ben Paul and executive produced by Danny Fenton and Andy Scott of Zig Zag Productions.

DEVELOPMENT



Variety has confirmed that Fox has a put pilot commitment to a new multicamera comedy series “Suspended.” The show focuses on an honors teacher who is used to teaching only the best and brightest students who winds up in charge of a group of students placed in in-school suspension. “Suspended” is written by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and is produced by the duo’s Ehsugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.