In today’s TV news roundup, HBO’s “The Leftovers” gets a premiere date, “Top Chef” gets a 15th season, and “The Chi” continues to round out its ensemble.

DATES

“The end is near” for the Peabody-winning HBO drama “The Leftovers.” The third and final season will premiere Apr. 16 at 9/8c. Created by novelist Tom Perrotta and “Lost” alum Damon Lindelof, “The Leftovers” has confounded viewers and defied all reason with its previous two seasons. Star Justin Theroux and co. filmed this eight-episode season on location in Texas and Australia. In addition to a premiere date, the Twitter account unveiled a new teaser, which you can watch above or below.

RENEWALS

Bravo‘s “Top Chef” has been renewed for a 15th season, and they’re looking for new talent. The show, currently it its 14th season in Charleston, S.C., is opening a nationwide call for emerging chefs to meet and greet (by appointment) “Top Chef” alumni at restaurants in Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans, New York, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Francisco and Washington D.C. The series is produced by Magical Elves; Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines and Casey Kriley executive produce.