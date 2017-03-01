In today’s TV News Roundup, ABC reveals a premiere date for John Ridley’s documentary on racial tension in Los Angeles, HBO does the same for Bernie Madoff film “The Wizard of Lies,” and Turner promotes a VP to senior VP of content acquisitions and strategy.

DATES

ABC has given Oscar-winning John Ridley a premiere date for his historical documentary on racial tension in Los Angeles during the 1980s and early ’90s. “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992” debuts April 28 on ABC. The “12 Years a Slave” director partnered with ABC’s Lincoln Square Productions on the project, which is pegged to the 25th anniversary of the Rodney King riots, tracing the timeline of events leading up to the verdict announcement on April 29, 1992.

Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer star as Bernie and Ruth Madoff in the HBO Films presentation “The Wizard of Lies.” The film, examining Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, premieres May 20 at 8/7c on the premium channel. Also starring Alessandro Nivola, Nathan Darrow, Kristen Connolly, Lily Rabe, and Hank Azaria, “Wizard of Lies” will provide a cinematic narrative of Madoff’s deception, lies, and cover-up as his family has to uncomfortably deal with fallout. De Niro executive produces along with Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, and Tom Fontana and director Barry Levinson. Jason Sosnoff co-executive produces.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Turner has promoted Valerie Meraz from vice president of program acquisitions to the role of senior VP of content acquisitions and strategy for Turner’s entertainment networks. On behalf of TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Turner Classic Movies, and Filmstruck, Meraz will negotiate deals for movies and off-network TV series that will help support original programming for all of these brands. Meraz will work of the Atlanta office and report to Michael Quigley, executive vice president of commercial operations, content strategy & monetization for TBS & TNT.