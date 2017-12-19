TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for New Alan Ball Drama ‘Here and Now’

In today’s roundup, YouTube gives a first look and premiere date to new series “Step Up: High Water” and HBO announces the premiere of “Here and Now.”

DATES

HBO will premiere its new drama “Here and Now” on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show, created by Alan Ball and starring Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter, follows a multi-ethnic family with children adopted from all over the world and their experiences in present-day America. Ball also executive produces the series, which is set for a 10-episode run.

YouTube and Lionsgate will debut “Step Up: High Water” on YouTube Red on Jan. 31. Based on the hit “Step Up” film franchise, the show will follow young dancers at an Atlanta performing arts school during its 10 episodes and features Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera and Lauryn McClain. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who starred in the original “Step Up,” are executive producing alongside Adam Shankman. Watch the trailer below.

Ted Danson will appear on “Inside the Actors Studio” on Jan. 11. During the show, hosted by James Lipton, Danson will discuss his Arizona childhood, his early soap opera career, his breakout role in “Cheers” and his current work on “The Good Place.”

WGN America has acquired classic crime drama “Murder She Wrote,” which will launch on the network Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. ET. The Angela Lansbury– led drama will air in chronological order on the network, starting with the first four episodes on New Year’s Day and all 265 episodes of the series throughout 2018.

GREENLIGHTS

Animal Planet is in production with animal media brand The Dodo to create new series “Dodo Heroes,” to premiere in 2018. The show will feature stories of people around the world who have spent their lives helping animals and will be published on both Animal Planet and The Dodo’s digital channels next year.

SPECIALS

TLC announced a multi-platform expansion with bridal designer Hayley Paige in 2018. Currently, the network has a five-episode series on Facebook Watch with Paige, called “Hayley Ever After,” and next year will extend to an hour-long TLC special “Hayley Ever After: The Dress.” The special will follow Paige as she helps “The Bachelorette‘s” Kaitlyn Bristowe find her wedding dress and will air on Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Fox News Channel will air special New Year’s coverage with “All-American New Year” on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. Fox personalities Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters will co-host the event from Times Square in New York City. The network’s special will also include coverage from correspondents in Nashville and Miami, along with performances from Andy Grammer and Lauren Alaina.