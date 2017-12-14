TV News Roundup: Hasan Minhaj Joins NBC’s ‘Champions’ in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Fernandez

Hasan Minhaj
CREDIT: Andrew Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Hasan Minhaj will guest star on NBC’s “Champions” with Mindy Kaling and Netflix unveils two new documentary series for 2018.

CASTING

Hasan Minhaj has booked a guest starring role on NBC‘s upcoming comedy “Champions,” Variety has learned exclusively. Minhaj will play Rohit aka Ro, Priya’s (Mindy Kaling) “extremely wealthy” brother whose opulent lifestyle impresses his nephew Michael (JJ Totah). “Champions” was created by Charlie Grandy and Kaling and is executive produced by Grandy, Kaling, Matt Warburton, Howard Klein and Michael Spiller, who also directs. Minhaj is a comedian, actor and writer who currently can be seen as senior correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” as well as on his Netflix stand-up special “Homecoming King.”

DATES

Netflix announced that two new original documentary series will premiere in January 2018: “Rotten” on January 5 and “Dirty Money” on January 26. “Rotten,” from the team behind “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “The Mind of a Chef,” will explore the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste and real dangers behind everyday eating habits.Oscar Award-winning director Alex Gibney’s “Dirty Money” will use first-hand accounts from perpetrators and their victims and rarely-seen video footage to provide an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal and corruption in the world of business.

The third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere with an extended 90-minute episode on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m ET/PT on VH1. The nine returning queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” are Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel.

 E! announced that the 44th installment of the “People’s Choice Awards” will air on Nov. 11, 2018 with Den of ThievesJesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager as executive producers, joining Wilshire Studios who have produced the event for over two decades. This will mark the first time the awards show has aired on E!

Discovery has announced a new spin off of its “Gold Rush” series, “Gold Rush: White Water,” will premiere on Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Gold miners Dakota Fred and his son Dustin will put together a team of intrepid divers, mountaineers and bush mechanics to go where no miner has ever managed to explore – the depths of freezing plunge pools in white water rapids that have only recently become accessible.

 

