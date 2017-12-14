TV News Roundup: Hasan Minhaj Joins NBC’s ‘Champions’ in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s roundup, Hasan Minhaj will guest star on NBC’s “Champions” with Mindy Kaling and Netflix unveils two new documentary series for 2018.
CASTING
DATES
Netflix announced that two new original documentary series will premiere in January 2018: “Rotten” on January 5 and “Dirty Money” on January 26. “Rotten,” from the team behind “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “The Mind of a Chef,” will explore the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste and real dangers behind everyday eating habits.Oscar Award-winning director Alex Gibney’s “Dirty Money” will use first-hand accounts from perpetrators and their victims and rarely-seen video footage to provide an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal and corruption in the world of business.
The third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere with an extended 90-minute episode on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m ET/PT on VH1. The nine returning queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” are Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel.
E! announced that the 44th installment of the “People’s Choice Awards” will air on Nov. 11, 2018 with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager as executive producers, joining Wilshire Studios who have produced the event for over two decades. This will mark the first time the awards show has aired on E!
Discovery has announced a new spin off of its “Gold Rush” series, “Gold Rush: White Water,” will premiere on Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Gold miners Dakota Fred and his son Dustin will put together a team of intrepid divers, mountaineers and bush mechanics to go where no miner has ever managed to explore – the depths of freezing plunge pools in white water rapids that have only recently become accessible.