In today’s TV news roundup, “Criminal Minds” has cast ex-“Lost” star Harold Perrineau in a recurring role. Plus, Dish Nation has been renewed for two more years.

CASTING

Former “Lost” actor Harold Perrineau has landed a major recurring role in “Criminal Minds,” according to TVLine. He will play Calvin Shaw, a former FBI agent incarcerated for killing one of his informants.

Perrineau’s casting comes after Thomas Gibson was fired from the show following an on-set altercation with a producer. Prior to Gibson’s highly-publicized exit, longtime star Shemar Moore also left the show. However, the show also brought on many new series regulars for the new season, including “Criminal Minds” alum actors Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez and Aisha Tyler, who was upped to a regular role.

Briana Venskus has been cast in Season 2 of Cinemax’s “Outcast” in a major recurring role, Variety has learned. Venskus will portray Officer Nuñez, an up-and-coming officer in the Rome police department. She is set for at least four episodes. Venskus’ other credits include “The Walking Dead,” “Agents of SHIELD” and “Nashville.” She also recurred on the first season of “Supergirl” and will be returning to the second season of the CW show, guest-starring as Agent Vasquez. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Authentic Talent Management.

RENEWALS

“Dish Nation,” the half-hour entertainment news program, has been renewed for two years through 2019 by the FOX Television Stations. The show features news teams from Atlanta and Los Angeles who offer exclusive stories as they report the scoop on celebrity couples, entertainment news, trending pop culture moments and what happened on viewers’ favorite reality shows.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

TLC has hired former ABC executive Jason Sarlanis as the network’s SVP of development. In his new role, Sarlanis will oversee development teams on both coasts and be based out of the Los Angeles office. He will report to Howard Lee, EVP of development and production. Sarlanis previously was VP of alternative series and specials at ABC where he helped develop series like “To Tell the Truth” and “Battlebots.”

Former VP of development for Animal Planet Kurt Tondorf has been named SVP of development for Animal Planet and Science Channel. In his new role, Tondorf will oversee Animal Planet and Science Channel’s development slate and be responsible for bringing new series and specials to the networks. At Animal Planet, Tondorf oversaw the development strategy and slate for the network and developed numerous series, including “Project Grizzly” and “The Guardians.”

Ramon Escobar has been named VP of diversity and inclusion for CNN Worldwide. His role will include chairing CNN’s Diversity Council, as well as offering strategic guidance to the CNN management team. The announcement was made by president Jeff Zucker to whom Escobar will report.

MTV has appointed Kevin Vitale as its new SVP of brand creative and operations. Vitale will oversee all creative branding and promotion for the network, and he joins the company from IFC, where he most recently served as SVP of brand marketing.