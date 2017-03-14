In today’s TV News Roundup, “Untold Stories of the ER” is renewed for a 12th season, Fusion announces a documentary following comedian Baron Vaughn in his search for his father, and Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters will interview President Donald Trump.

RENEWALS

Unscripted medical series “Untold Stories of the ER” has been renewed for a 12th season. The 10 new hourlong episodes will air on TLC and Discovery Life later this year. Production is currently underway. “Untold Stories of the ER” takes viewers inside cases of real life emergencies as reenacted and recounted by the patients themselves. GRB Entertainment produces for Discovery Life and TLC. Executive producers for GRB Entertainment are Gary R. Benz and Bob Niemack.

SPECIALS

Fusion announced Tuesday a new, original, one-hour doc that follows actor/comedian Baron Vaughn (“Grace & Frankie”) as he searches for his unknown father. “Fatherless,” premiering April 2 at 9/8c, demonstrates Vaughn’s desire to be more than a statistic and instead search for the man whose absence required Vaughn to formulate his own construct of the black male identity. The Fusion original is produced by Big Beach TV, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by Baron Vaughn, Dawn Porter, and Bryan Carmel.

Fox News Channel announced their own Jesse Watters will sit down for an interview with President Donald Trump for the March 18 edition of “Watters’ World.” The interview will be conducted before Trump’s March 15 rally in Nashville, Tenn. and will feature discussions on the economy, tax reform, immigration, healthcare, and replacing the Affordable Care Act, among other topics. The episode will air at 8/7c.