RENEWALS

National Geographic series “StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” will return this fall with 20 new episodes. The hourlong, weekly science-driven talk show series is derived from Tyson’s popular podcast of the same name, and each episode features an intimate interview between Tyson and a guest from pop culture, politics or news, discussing how science and technology have affected their lives and careers. The new season will include conversations with Janelle Monáe, director Ted Melfi, cyclist Lance Armstrong, and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Travel Channel has renewed its series “Expedition Unknown” for a 14-episode fourth season. The new episodes start production this spring, continuing host and explorer Josh Gates’ global journey to find the truth behind captivating stories, digging through years of historical evidence, facts and myths.

CASTING



Sloane Morgan Siegel has been added to the cast of Fox‘s comedy pilot “Amy’s Brother.” Siegel will play the role of Zach in the series, the entitled, popular son to Amy (Annie Mumulo) and brother to Abby (Ursula Parker). The pilot is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man (Michael Urie) and his estranged sister, Amy, plus her two children, find themselves not only back in each other’s lives but also living under one roof. Melissa McCarthy and her husband and producing partner Ben Falcone are executive producers, along with “SNL” vet Beth McCarthy-Miller, who is directing the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Siegel is repped by Abrams and Go Talent.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Telemundo announced Monday that Ricardo Coeto has been named executive vice president of production for Telemundo Studios. In this newly created role, Coeto will be responsible for oversight of the scripted productions of Telemundo Studios, as well as the weekend prime entertainment properties. Coeto will be based in Miami and will report to Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo Network, Studios and Universo Channel. Coeto recently served as director of production and new projects for TV Azteca, where he oversaw productions for the network, along with the talent and technical services departments.