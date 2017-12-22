TV News Roundup: David Arquette Cast in Firefighter Comedy Pilot ‘Memphis Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Arquette
In today’s roundup, David Arquette joins the cast of comedy pilot “Memphis Fire” and Fox released an extended look at the second installment of “The X-Files.”

David Arquette has joined the cast of half-hour single camera comedy pilot “Memphis Fire,” Variety has learned exclusively. The pilot, which is currently filming follows firefighters in Memphis, Tenn., In addition to Arquette, the show also stars Noel Gugliemi, Peter Organ and Jeryl Prescott, along with show creator Derrick Redford. Arquette will play the fire station chief Johnny Roberts in the pilot. 

Fox released an extended look at upcoming event series “The X-Files,” which will return to the network for a second installment on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The super tease features new footage and interviews with stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi and series creator Chris Carter. Watch the clip below.

In lieu of presenting panels at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this year, Freeform has announced they will instead hold a Freeform Summit on Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.. The network-wide event that will feature a series of panel discussions addressing activism, social change, representation in television and various other important cultural issues defining modern youth culture today. The panelists and speakers will include talent, executives, showrunners and directors across multiple Freeform series.

