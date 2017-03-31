In today’s TV news roundup, The CW announces its summer 2017 premiere dates, Bunim/Murray Productions inks a deal with South-Korean Based group Signal Entertainment, and NBC shifts “World of Dance.”

PREMIERE DATES

The CW has announced its summer schedule, with premiere dates for its returning reality series.

“Whose Line is it Anyway” returns starting Monday, May 29, with new episodes at 9 p.m., followed by an encore episode of “Whose Line” at 9:30. Aisha Tyler will come back as host along with cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv game. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and Tyler, the four performers must use their imaginations to come up with humorous characters, scenes and songs from scratch.

“Masters of Illusion“ will return Friday, Jun. 8 at 8 p.m. with host Dean Cain, featuring magical feats performed by illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from interactive magic to comedic routines.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” comes back with new episodes beginning Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. During the one-hour competition, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds gains the opportunity to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“Hooten and the Lady” will premiere Thursday, July 13 at 9 p.m., and will span eight one-hour long episodes. Recently acquired by the CW from Sky Vision, the series follows two globetrotting treasure hunters who set out to recover priceless general artifacts.

NBC announced that it is shifting the premiere of the Jennifer Lopez dance competition series “World of Dance” from May 8 to May 30 at 10 p.m. to follow the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.” In addition, the network will shift the premiere of “Hollywood Game Night” to June 22 at 8 p.m., and “Midnight Texas” will now premiere July 24 at 10 p.m.

DEALS

Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP), a Banijay Group Company and producers of franchises including “Project Runway” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” announced Friday a joint development deal with Signal Entertainment Group, a South Korean-based entertainment-focused media company. BMP will develop new formats with Signal under the deal. Jeff Jenkins, co-President of Entertainment and Development at BMP and Agnes Lee and David M. Uslan, SVP of Production at Uslan Entertainment will oversee the partnership on behalf of Signal.

Ahead of the third season premiere of “Better Call Saul” on Apr. 10, AMC is partnering with Cinnabon to provide fans with an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season, where Saul will be reprising his alter-ego role as Cinnabon Bakery Manager “Gene.” Fans can visit Cinnabon.com/BCSsweeps and enter their e-mail to unlock the never-before-seen preview. Additionally, those who sign up to help unlock the preview will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win Saul’s briefcase filled with cash and some of Saul’s own personal belongings, and these chances can be increased by posting to social using both hashtags #BetterCallSaul and #Sweeps. The sweepstakes takes place now through April 23.

RENEWALS

BYUtv announced Friday that “Random Acts,” its unscripted half-hour hidden-camera show, is returning for a second season on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 pm MT. The show features real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness, as the team covertly engages in good deeds such as secretly transforming a backyard into a sanctuary for a family. In addition, the hosts seek out unknowing citizens and enable them to complete an act of kindness. Hosted by YouTube star Will Rubio, actresses Emilie Starr, Lisa Valentine Clark and comedian Stephen Jones, a number of notable collaborations will emerge throughout the series, including popular YouTube/Instagram figure Evan Era as well as California-based singer/songwriter Tiffany Alvord.