In today’s TV News Roundup, Chuck Lorre’s new Netflix series gets a premiere date, History is set to release a docu-series on drug trafficking, and USA announces a stacked recurring cast for Season 2 of “Shooter”.

DATES

Netflix announced that “Disjointed,” a new comedy series co-created by Chuck Lorre, will premiere on August 25 along with releasing a brief teaser. The 30-minute sitcom follows Kathy Bates as Ruth, a lifelong advocate for marijuana legalization, as she finally realizes her dream of owning an L.A. cannabis dispensary (with the help of several “budtenders”). The series also stars Tone Bell, Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dougie Baldwin, and Elizabeth Ho.

History announced the premiere date for its upcoming, limited documentary series, “America’s War On Drugs“. This four-part, eight-hour series examines the untold true story of how the secret alliances of drug traffickers and covert government operations has shaped American culture over the past fifty years. It premieres June 18 at 9PM ET/PT and will run for four consecutive nights.

CASTING

USA Network announced several new recurring characters slated to appear in season two of its drama series “Shooter“, co-produced by Paramount TV and Universal Cable Productions. Joining the cast will be: Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”), Jesse Bradford (“Flags of Our Fathers”), and Todd Lowe (“True Blood”). Additionally, Beverly D’Angelo will reprise her role for the show’s second season.

EXECUTIVES

CBS Entertainment announced today that former manager of casting Dorey Poder has been promoted to director of Casting. In this new role, Poder will be involved with the casting on both dramas and comedies. He will continue to serve as an associate producer and casting associate on the annual CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase.

Turner and Warner Bros. announced today that Sundance Feniger has been named vice president and general manager of Boomerang, parent company Time Warner’s newly-launched video subscription service. Prior to joining the Boomerang team, Feniger served as senior director of product strategy and development at Nickelodeon.