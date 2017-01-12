In today’s TV news roundup, “The Good Wife” star Chris Noth and “Game of Thrones” Sand Snake Keisha Castle-Hughes join Discovery Channel’s scripted series “Manifesto,” and more.

CASTING

Golden Globe nominee Chris Noth (“The Good Wife”) and Academy Award nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Whale Rider,” “Game of Thrones”) have both been cast in Discovery Channel’s upcoming scripted series “Manifesto,” set to air later this year. The series will tell the story of how the FBI brought down Ted Kaczynski (Paul Bettany), also known as the “Unabomber,” one of the most infamous criminal masterminds in the world. Noth will play Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI, who supervised the Unabomber Task Force, while Castle-Hughes will star as Tabby, a street agent who partners with FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington), one of the most decorated profilers in the history of the bureau whose radical approach ultimately took Kaczynski down. Production on the show starts in Atlanta on January 30, 2017, with producer and director Greg Yaitanes serving as EP, director and showrunner.

Meredith Eaton has been cast as a series regular on the CBS action-adventure drama “MacGyver.” The former “Boston Legal” actress will play Matty Webber, the new director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation and MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team’s boss. She is known as a legend in Covert Ops. circles. Eaton’s additional TV credits include as a series regular on “Family Law,” and in recurring roles on “Battle Creek” and “NCIS.”

DATES

Start sharpening your kitchen knives: Season 3 of Netflix‘s “food romance” show “Chef’s Table” has set a worldwide premiere date of Feb. 17. “Chef’s Table: Season 3″ will feature six chefs from around the world, offering viewers the opportunity to go inside their lives and kitchens to discover their culinary talents. This season’s chefs include: Jeong Kwan, Baekyasa Temple (South Korea), Vladimir Muhkin, White Rabbit (Moscow), Tim Raue, Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin), Virgilio Martinez, Central (Lima, Peru), Ivan Orkin, Ivan Ramen (New York), and Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza, (Los Angeles).