In today’s TV news roundup, Busy Philipps has been cast in NBC comedy pilot “The Sackett Sisters,” BBC and Starz announce additional casting for miniseries “Howards End,” and more.

CASTING

Busy Philipps is returning to broadcast TV. The "Cougar Town" alum will star in NBC's comedy pilot "The Sackett Sisters," Variety has confirmed. The project hails from executive producer Tina Fey. The single-cam comedy is about the Sackett family, which is reunited when two estranged sisters perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together. Philipps will play one of the sisters. "The Sackett Sisters" was written by "30 Rock" scribe Luke Del Tredici. Exec producers are Fey, Robert Carlock and David Miner. The project is the latest hot comedy in the works at NBC, following a sitcom co-created by Mindy Kaling, which will star Anders Holm

BBC and Starz announced Friday additional casting for miniseries “Howards End,” based on the novel of the same name. Julia Ormond (“Mad Men”) and Philippa Coulthard (“The Catch”) and Joseph Quinn (“Dickensian”) have joined the star-studded cast, alongside Rosalind Eleazar (“National Treasure”) and Alex Lawther (“Black Mirror”). Oscar nominee Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”) is penning this adaptation of the novel, which tells the story of two couples caught in a changing landscape of social and class divisions in turn of the century England.

DATES

CNN will host “Debate Night: Democratic Leadership Debate” with candidates for chair of the Democratic National Committee at 10/9c on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The live event, moderated by Dana Bash and Andrew Cuomo, will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Condé Nast Entertainment (CNÉ) announced Friday the appointment of Anthony Galloway as executive producer of programming for digital video. In his new role, Galloway will create, develop and manage digital video content inspired by the company’s iconic brands. Galloway, whose appointment is effective March 6 and who is coming from Vice Media, will report to CNÉ’s senior vice president of programming, Croi McNamara.