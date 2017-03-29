In today’s TV news roundup, “The Bachelor” alumni Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell will host Freeform special “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” David Axelrod will bring his podcast “The Axe Files” to television, and more.

SPECIALS

Ever wonder what it would be like to get married at a Disney resort? “The Bachelor” alumni Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell will help you find out as they host an upcoming special entitled “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” which will air on on May 7 at 8 p.m./7c on Freeform. The 90-minute special will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the unique weddings and engagements that take place at Disney Destinations around the world.

CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod will bring his popular podcast, “The Axe Files,” to television for the first time during a one-hour special on CNN at Apr. 1. at 9 p.m./8c. He will be joined by former political rival Senator John McCain to reflect on his career and discuss current issues including national security and America’s role in the world.

CNN senior international correspondent Clarissa Ward will give viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the life and mind of an ISIS solider in a new documentary entitled “ISIS: Behind the Mask,” premiering on Mar. 31 at 10 p.m./9c on CNN /U.S. and CNN International. The special will focus on Younnes Delefortrie, a 28-year old Belgian who joined ISIS in Syria, and is now back on the streets of Belgium.

GREENLIGHTS

Amazon announced Wednesday it has greenlit an untitled McLaren racing docuseries. The original unscripted series gives new access to the McLaren racing team as it competes in the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series features a behind-the-scenes look at the competitive world of racing and the partnership deals that finance the team, and includes exclusive footage of how McLaren builds and tests a Formula 1 car. The project will be exclusive on Amazon Prime Video, however no premiere date was announced.