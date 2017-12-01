TV News Roundup: Arlen Escarpeta Cast in Recurring Role on “One Day She’ll Darken” (EXCLUSIVE)

Arlen Escarpeta
In today’s roundup, Arlen Escarpeta has been cast in TNT’s “One Day She’ll Darken” and Amazon gives a first look at Jon Hamm in “Good Omens.”
CASTING

Arlen Escarpeta has been set to recur in TNT’s limited drama “One Day She’ll Darken,” Variety has learned exclusively. Escarpeta will portray Xander, Fauna’s (India Eisley) LA cousin who lives in Watts. Xander is described as “playful and comfortable with Fauna” and will spend time “talking to her about her family.” “One Day She’ll Darken” also stars Chris Pine, Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Justin CornwellDylan Smith, Jay Paulson and Golden Brooks. Patty Jenkins will direct, and the series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar,Sam Sheridan and Pine serving as executive producers.  Escarpeta, who recurs in Syfy’s “The Magicians,” is also set to star opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s “The Oath.” He is repped by Don Buchwald and Associates and Karen Forman Management.

Diora Baird has been cast in the YouTube Red series “Cobra Kai,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series is a followup to the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” in which Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reopens the Cobra Kai dojo to challenge his old rival, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Baird will play Shannon Keene, Johnny’s ex and mother to his son, Robby. Although she’s a bit of a drunk and a screw up, she loves her son. Baird’s previous credits include appearances in the series “Angel From Hell,” “Shameless,” and “Casual.” She also appeared in the films “Wedding Crashers” and “Accepted.” Baird is repped by Kazarian Measures Ruskin & Associates and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Ken Jeong, David Allen Grier, and the band PRETTYMUCH have joined the cast of Fox‘s  “A Christmas Story Live!” which will air on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Jeong will play two roles: a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner. Grier will play Santa Claus, and PRETTYMUCH will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.

FIRST LOOKS
Amazon revealed a first look picture of  Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel in the upcoming series “Good Omens,” based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The six-part series is currently in production and will initially air on Amazon Prime in 2019 before being shown on BBC Two in the UK at a later date.

DATES

USA Network will to celebrate the holidays throughout December themed marathons, original specials and more. The holiday lineup includes “Psych: The Movie” on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.; “Chrisley Knows Best’s  A Very Merry Chrisley” on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.; “WWE’s Tribute to the Troops” on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.; “WWE Monday Night Raw” on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.; “WWE Smackdown Live” on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.; “WWE Monday Night Raw” on Jan 1 at 8 p.m.; holiday themed episodes of “NCIS” on Dec.. 9 at 12pm; “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 9 and 15 at 8 p.m.; and marathons of “Law and Order: SVU” with an “Un-Stabler” marathon on Dec. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and again on Dec 17  at 11 a.m., and  “Baby It’s Cold Outside” Dec. 10 at 11am.

The finale special Hulu‘s “East Los High” will air on Dec. 1.  The series stars Danielle Vega, Prince Royce, Alexandra Rodriguez and Carlito Olivero. “East Los High” comes to Hulu
from Wise Entertainment and is created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal. Executive produced by Katie Elmore Mota, Mauricio Mota and Kathleen Bedoya.

A sneak peek at the Starz spy thriller “Counterpart,” starring J.K. Simmons will air on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.ET/PT. From creator Justin Marks, “Counterpart,”features Simmons as Howard, a low-ranking worker in a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency who discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension.


Spike TV will air the documentary “I Am Sam Kinson” on Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT. at Spike will air the uncensored version one time only directly following at 12:00am midnight, the earliest it could air due to the mature content. The biography will explore the life of the comedian and will feature rarely-seen clips from Kinson’s most iconic performances and interviews with Jay Leno, Corey Feldman, Bob Saget, Joe Rogan, Bill Burr, Tommy Chong, Rudy Sarzo, Ron Jeremy, Charlie Sheen, Argus Hamilton, Jimmy Shubert, Dan Barton, Felicia Michaels, Joey Gaynor, Judy Tenuta, Steve Epstein, Lue Deck, Bill Kinison, and Sherry Kinison.


SPECIALS

To honor its 70th anniversary, “Candid Camera” will have a television special in 2018 in addition to a travelling stage show, “Candid Camera’s 8 Decades of Smiles”  and a film about the show’s founder, Allen Funt, based on his autobiography. 

