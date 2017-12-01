TV News Roundup: Arlen Escarpeta Cast in Recurring Role on “One Day She’ll Darken” (EXCLUSIVE)

Arlen Escarpeta has been set to recur in TNT’s limited drama “One Day She’ll Darken,” Variety has learned exclusively. Escarpeta will portray Xander, Fauna’s (India Eisley) LA cousin who lives in Watts. Xander is described as “playful and comfortable with Fauna” and will spend time “talking to her about her family.” “One Day She’ll Darken” also stars Chris Pine, Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Justin Cornwell, Dylan Smith, Jay Paulson and Golden Brooks. Patty Jenkins will direct, and the series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar,Sam Sheridan and Pine serving as executive producers. Escarpeta, who recurs in Syfy’s “The Magicians,” is also set to star opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s “The Oath.” He is repped by Don Buchwald and Associates and Karen Forman Management.
Ken Jeong, David Allen Grier, and the band PRETTYMUCH have joined the cast of Fox‘s “A Christmas Story Live!” which will air on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Jeong will play two roles: a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner. Grier will play Santa Claus, and PRETTYMUCH will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.
FIRST LOOKS
DATES
The finale special Hulu‘s “East Los High” will air on Dec. 1. The series stars Danielle Vega, Prince Royce, Alexandra Rodriguez and Carlito Olivero. “East Los High” comes to Hulu
from Wise Entertainment and is created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal. Executive produced by Katie Elmore Mota, Mauricio Mota and Kathleen Bedoya.
A sneak peek at the Starz spy thriller “Counterpart,” starring J.K. Simmons will air on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.ET/PT. From creator Justin Marks, “Counterpart,”features Simmons as Howard, a low-ranking worker in a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency who discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension.
Spike TV will air the documentary “I Am Sam Kinson” on Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT. at Spike will air the uncensored version one time only directly following at 12:00am midnight, the earliest it could air due to the mature content. The biography will explore the life of the comedian and will feature rarely-seen clips from Kinson’s most iconic performances and interviews with Jay Leno, Corey Feldman, Bob Saget, Joe Rogan, Bill Burr, Tommy Chong, Rudy Sarzo, Ron Jeremy, Charlie Sheen, Argus Hamilton, Jimmy Shubert, Dan Barton, Felicia Michaels, Joey Gaynor, Judy Tenuta, Steve Epstein, Lue Deck, Bill Kinison, and Sherry Kinison.
SPECIALS
To honor its 70th anniversary, “Candid Camera” will have a television special in 2018 in addition to a travelling stage show, “Candid Camera’s 8 Decades of Smiles” and a film about the show’s founder, Allen Funt, based on his autobiography.