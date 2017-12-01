TV News Roundup: Arlen Escarpeta Cast in Recurring Role on “One Day She’ll Darken” (EXCLUSIVE)

USA Network will to celebrate the holidays throughout December themed marathons, original specials and more. The holiday lineup includes “Psych: The Movie” on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.; “Chrisley Knows Best’s A Very Merry Chrisley” on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.; “WWE’s Tribute to the Troops” on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.; “WWE Monday Night Raw” on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.; “WWE Smackdown Live” on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.; “WWE Monday Night Raw” on Jan 1 at 8 p.m.; holiday themed episodes of “NCIS” on Dec.. 9 at 12pm; “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 9 and 15 at 8 p.m.; and marathons of “Law and Order: SVU” with an “Un-Stabler” marathon on Dec. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and again on Dec 17 at 11 a.m., and “ Baby It’s Cold Outside” Dec. 10 at 11am.

The finale special Hulu‘s “East Los High” will air on Dec. 1. The series stars Danielle Vega, Prince Royce, Alexandra Rodriguez and Carlito Olivero. “East Los High” comes to Hulu

from Wise Entertainment and is created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal. Executive produced by Katie Elmore Mota, Mauricio Mota and Kathleen Bedoya.

A sneak peek at the Starz spy thriller “Counterpart,” starring J.K. Simmons will air on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.ET/PT. From creator Justin Marks, “Counterpart,”features Simmons as Howard, a low-ranking worker in a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency who discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension.



Spike TV will air the documentary “I Am Sam Kinson” on Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT. at Spike will air the uncensored version one time only directly following at 12:00am midnight, the earliest it could air due to the mature content. The biography will explore the life of the comedian and will feature rarely-seen clips from Kinson’s most iconic performances and interviews with Jay Leno, Corey Feldman, Bob Saget, Joe Rogan, Bill Burr, Tommy Chong, Rudy Sarzo, Ron Jeremy, Charlie Sheen, Argus Hamilton, Jimmy Shubert, Dan Barton, Felicia Michaels, Joey Gaynor, Judy Tenuta, Steve Epstein, Lue Deck, Bill Kinison, and Sherry Kinison.