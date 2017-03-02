In today’s TV News Roundup, Amy Acker joins Fox’s Marvel pilot, Zach Gilford of “Friday Night Lights” fame is cast in Dwayne Johnson’s new YouTube Red series, “Iron Chef” plans a dramatic return and more.

CASTING

Matt Nix‘s new untitled Marvel drama continues to fill out its cast of characters, with Amy Acker joining the Fox pilot as the matriarch of a family with mutant children. As Kate Stewart, Acker has to deal with her separation from her husband (Stephen Moyer) while the family is on the run and meeting up with an underground network of mutants. Also joining the cast of the Bryan Singer-directed project are Emma Dumont and Percy Hynes White. Moyer, Natalie Alyn Lind and Jamie Chung were also announced as cast members in the last week.

DATES

From Terri Minsky, the creator of “Lizzie McGuire,” comes new coming-of-age show “Andi Mack,”starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the titular role. The series will debut first on the Disney Channel app and all on-demand platforms March 10 in advance of its televised Disney Channel premiere on April 7 at 8:30/7:30c. Disney and Horizon Productions are behind the show. Michelle Manning joins Terri Minsky as an executive producer, while Phil Baker co-executive produces.

“Iron Chef” revival “Iron Chef Gauntlet” will premiere April 16 at 9/8c on Food Network. The six-episode primetime reboot features seven chefs competing week by week as normal, but to win the title of Iron Chef, the last one standing must compete in the gauntlet — three rapid-fire cooking battles against Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon.

Discovery Channel‘s “The Last Alaskans” returns to TV this spring for its third season. On March 22 at 9/8c, viewers will be taken back to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge where the seven remaining families living in the park struggle to survive before the last habitation permits permits reach expiration. The docuseries is produced by Half Yard Productions.

Production has begun in New York on the second season of Pop‘s new workplace comedy “Nightcap.” The new season, premiering on June 7 at 8/7c, features 10 half-hour episodes. Jason Tottenham joins the cast of characters at the “Nightcap with Jimmy” late show, where BTS antics and drama makes for comedy gold. Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack join star Ali Wentworth as executive producers while Lionsgate produces.

DEVELOPMENT

The 1992 film “Like Water for Chocolate,” based on Laura Esquivel’s best selling novel, is taking its first steps toward becoming global television franchise. Endemol Shine Studios, the scripted division of Endemol Shine North America, has acquired the adaptation rights for the novel and plans to develop the classic story into an English language series in addition to adaptations in other languages. Esquivel’s representatives, the Colchie Agency in New York, negotiated on behalf of the Casanovas & Lynch Agency in Barcelona.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix has released a first look trailer for Season 3 of “Grace and Frankie.” The trailer sees Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return in the titular roles, with havoc ensuing as the duo try and take out a 10-year loan to fund their unusually entrepreneurial venture: vibrators for elderly women. However, Grace and Frankie appear to also be setting jokes aside in the new season, as Frankie grows frustrated with Grace and her controlling ways. Season 3 launches Friday, March 24th on Netflix — watch the trailer below.